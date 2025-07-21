5 fights to make after UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3

UFC 318 went down this past weekend at New Orleans, Louisiana. While Dustin Poirier will no longer be fighting following the event, the rest of this weekend's stars will.So what's next for the big winners from UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3?As always, there are plenty of options for the matchmakers, particularly when it comes to the 'BMF' champion.Here are five fights to make following UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3.#5. UFC lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Nazim SadykhovJust a few years ago, Michael Johnson looked like an entirely shot fighter. Between 2019 and 2023, he lost six of eight fights, and his lengthy UFC career looked to be coming towards an end.However, 'The Menace' now appears to be on a surprising resurgence. This weekend saw him claim a strong win over prospect Daniel Zellhuber, outstriking him for a clear-cut decision.Johnson is now on a three-fight decision, and should be considered a solid gatekeeper for up-and-coming fighters to test themselves at. Naturally, there are plenty of those at 155 pounds, but one who stands out is Nazim Sadykhov.'Black Wolf' claimed a strong TKO win over Nikolas Motta in June, and is now unbeaten in five bouts in the octagon. He's clearly due a step up, and Johnson could definitely act as that next step.With his strong technical striking - but crackable chin - he might be the perfect opponent for Sadykhov later in 2025.#4. UFC featherweight bout: Patricio Pitbull vs. Arnold AllenIt wasn't exactly perfect, as his overall showing was somewhat lacklustre, but former Bellator champ Patricio Pitbull picked up his first UFC win this weekend. He defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision.Given that Ige was ranked at No.11 in the featherweight division prior to the bout, it's likely that Pitbull will take that ranking this week.If that happens, then there's no point in slow-playing the Brazilian. At the age of 38, it's time to push him against the higher-level fighters in this division, rather than use him as a gatekeeper just yet.With that in mind, why not match him with No.4-ranked Arnold Allen? 'Almighty' has not fought since his July 2024 win over Giga Chikadze, but is still clearly one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.However, Pitbull's explosive striking style could give the Englishman a test, and if the former Bellator champ could beat him, he could still climb into title contention.With Pitbull still a big name, too, he'd be a solid feather for Allen's cap if 'Almighty' could win, making this a viable bout for both men.#3. UFC welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Carlos Prates or Geoff NealUFC 318's wildest bout saw Daniel Rodriguez outbrawl Kevin Holland in one of the better bouts of 2025.'D-Rod' is now on a three-fight win streak, and may well climb back into the top fifteen following his win over 'The Trailblazer'. Therefore, it's probably worth matching him with another ranked welterweight next time out.The perfect match for him, then, could be against the winner of the upcoming fight between Carlos Prates and Geoff Neal.Both of those men love to throw down with their foes, and both men are ranked just above Holland, at No.11 and No.12 respectively.Is it likely that Rodriguez could outbrawl either 'Handz of Steel' or 'The Nightmare'? Not exactly, but his sheer toughness would make him a viable opponent for either, and it'd be a fun fight to watch, too.#2. UFC middleweight bout: Paulo Costa vs. Brendan AllenArguably the most surprising performance on Saturday came from Paulo Costa. 'Borrachinha' produced his best showing in years to dominate Roman Kopylov in the co-headliner, claiming just his second win since 2019.The win should re-establish Costa as a genuine contender in the middleweight division, although it might not be a good idea to shunt him right up the ladder straight away.A good opponent for 'Borrachinha' to face next, then, could be another man who won at UFC 318 - Brendan Allen.'All In' outpointed Marvin Vettori, surprising many fans by outstriking the Italian and getting the better of him in all areas. He's come close to the top of the division before, but Costa would arguably be his biggest scalp to date.If the promotion did put this fight together, then it could easily headline a Fight Night event later in 2025, and the winner would absoutely be back in title contention.#1. UFC BMF title: Max Holloway vs. Dan HookerIn an epic conclusion to their trilogy, Max Holloway was able to outduel Dustin Poirier in Saturday's headliner. Not only did he hold onto his 'BMF' title, but he also sent 'The Diamond' into retirement.Holloway now finds himself in a bit of an odd spot, though. He's clearly better off sticking around at 155 pounds, but he's already beaten Justin Gaethje, and fights with the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan might not make sense right now.'Blessed' therefore has two strong options to defend his 'BMF' title against. One is Charles Oliveira, who he first fought back in 2015. Oliveira is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, though, which means the UFC might not want to put him into a Holloway fight right now.Perhaps a better match for him, then, could be Dan Hooker. 'The Hangman' absolutely fits the definition of a 'BMF', as he's willing to throw down with any fighter that he comes up against.Given that the New Zealand native is also on a three-fight win streak and is ranked at No.7, he's earned a big fight - something he missed out on when he was forced out of a clash with Gaethje earlier this year.Add in the fact that Holloway and Hooker would mesh up for a pretty wild brawl, and this sounds like the perfect 'BMF' title fight to book next.