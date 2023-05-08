5 fights to make in the UFC bantamweight division

Aljamain Sterling retained his UFC bantamweight title this past weekend, edging past Henry Cejudo to record his third title defense. The 135-pound bracket is arguably the most exciting weight class across combat sports and there's loads of explosive matchups to look forward to.

UFC @ufc #UFC288 Still the 135-lb king in this Octagon Still the 135-lb king in this Octagon 😤 #UFC288 https://t.co/l4d77KH7zg

Sterling's next challenger is all but guaranteed and the rest of the contenders in the UFC bantamweight division will be looking to move closer to title contention over the next few months. Most bantamweights haven't been matched up as yet so we thought we'd pitch a few ideas to the matchmakers.

On that note, here are five fights to make in the UFC bantamweight division.

#5. Pedro Munhoz vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Every division has a dark horse on the rise, a fighter every other contender would rather not share the cage with. At bantamweight, Umar Nurmagomedov is that fighter. The unbeaten Dagestani is clearly destined for the top, but finding willing opponents is proving to be difficult.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"Those are the fights publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."



Full interview: Dana White says ranked UFC bantamweights want no part of unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov ( @UNmgdv )."Those are the fights publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."Full interview: bit.ly/3LDqwMs Dana White says ranked UFC bantamweights want no part of unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv)."Those are the fights publicly everybody says they'll take, but privately, nobody wants to take 'em."Full interview: bit.ly/3LDqwMs https://t.co/bqwd4OLJi1

Sporting a pristine record of 16-0, Umar Nurmagomedov is a nightmare matchup for almost all other bantamweights. His wrestling and submission skills are expectedly world class, but his striking has come a long way as well. Still just 27, he is undoubtedly the boogeyman at 135 pounds.

Pedro Munhoz is the gatekeeper to the bantamweight top 10 and has been for years. The Brazilian veteran recently derailed Chris Gutierrez's momentum, but his struggles against top tier 135-pounders don't bode well for his championship aspirations. He will likely continue to be dealt up-and-comers by the UFC.

A fight between Nurmagomedov and Munhoz will serve as a real test of the Russian prospect's potential. Notably, Munhoz has never been finished, so Nurmagomedov can make a real statement of intent with an emphatic performance.

Munhoz vs. Nurmagomedov [Images via @pedromunhozmma & @umar_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

#4. Rob Font vs. Song Yadong

Rob Font and Song Yadong are both coming off sensational knockout victories and could find themselves on a collision course down the line. Yadong recently finished Ricky Simon in a Fight Night main event, while Font upset the odds with a spectacular first-round KO win over Adrian Yanez.

UFC @ufc



with the KO in Round 1! ROB FONT GETS IT DONE IN THE BIGGEST WAY!! @RobSFont with the KO in Round 1! #UFC287 ROB FONT GETS IT DONE IN THE BIGGEST WAY!!@RobSFont with the KO in Round 1! #UFC287 https://t.co/lMuCBwsDqe

Rob Font called for a fight against former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo after his latest victory, but with 'Deus da Guerra' seemingly committed to staying at 125 pounds, this matchup is off the table. Font's next fight will likely be another top 10 bantamweight and a fight against Song Yadong would be an absolute treat.

Yadong put on a masterclass against Ricky Simon last month, dominating almost every exchange before finding a finish in the fifth round. His boxing continues to improve with every passing bout, so a fight against Font would be a sight to behold.

Font boasts some of the best hands in the division, while Yadong is among the fastest and most athletic bantamweights around. The matchup makes sense for both fighters as well, as they occupy the No.6 and No.7 spots on the rankings respectively.

This is classic prospect vs. veteran fight and will be a frontrunner for Fight of the Night on whichever card it's added to. If they meet in a Fight Night five-round headliner, we're surely in for a barnburner.

#3. Petr Yan vs. Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera and Petr Yan suffered disappointing losses in March, coming up short against Cory Sandhagen and Merab Dvalishvili respectively. With both fighters eager to return to title contention, a fight between the two makes a lot of sense.

Moreover, it's a mouthwatering clash of styles.

Marlon Vera saw his four-fight win streak come to a screeching halt at the hands of Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio. 'Chito' likely needs one or two wins to re-insert himself into the title mix. Perhaps more importantly, he needs to address his bad habit of starting slow and his unreliable style of chasing a knockout in the later rounds.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan has endured one of the most unexpected falls from grace we've ever seen. Once touted as the best bantamweight in the world, 'No Mercy' is now on a three-fight skid and hasn't won in two years. He notably dropped down to No.4 in the rankings after his lopsided defeat to Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year.

This is an intriguing matchup, pitting Vera's long-range attacks against Yan's crisp boxing. Both fighters have never been finished either, which should make for a exciting back-and-forth clash with a return to championship contention on the line.

La Sueur @LaSueur_off Marlon Vera vs Petr Yan : Le prochain combat à faire chez les bantamweights ?

#2. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen solidified his status as one of the best bantamweights in the world in the main event of UFC San Antonio, putting on a striking clinic against Marlon Vera to re-enter the title picture. The American called out No.1-ranked Merab Dvalishvili in his post-fight interview, which is clearly the next fight to make.

Merab Dvalishvili thoroughly outclassed former champion Petr Yan in March to put himself in title contention, but his friendship with the champion Aljamain Sterling has halted any talk of a fight between the two. As such, 'The Machine' welcomed Cory Sandhagen's call-out and is open to the matchup.

Sandhagen vs. Dvalishvili is an interesting clash of styles. A classic striker vs. wrestler pairing, this matchup will likely determine the next challenger to the throne. Both 135-pounders have tremendous output and cardio, and have improved leaps and bounds in the weaker facets of their respective skillsets.

While this bout would be a perfect Fight Night headliner, putting it on the undercard of the all but guatanteed Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley bantamweight title fight would be the perfect way to carry the division forward.

UFC @ufc



WHO YOU GOT? #UFCSanAntonio If this is the next matchup...WHO YOU GOT?

#1. Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley – UFC bantamweight title fight

It was pretty clear throughout the lead-up to the Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo fight that the winner will draw Sean O'Malley next. 'Sugar' was in attendance at the Prudential Center for UFC 288 and even entered the octagon after the main event, coming face-to-face with Sterling, who had just retained his title.

This fight is all but guaranteed, and considering Dana White's recent comments about the potential date for the next UFC bantamweight title clash, it isn't very far away.

UFC @ufc #UFC288 Sean O'Malley's ready for his shot at Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley's ready for his shot at Aljamain Sterling 👀 #UFC288 https://t.co/K2WdnLb08u

At the post-fight presser, Dana White revealed that the UFC is targeting the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley fight for UFC 292, rumored to go down on August 19th in Boston.

Considering the stylistic matchup, Sterling will more than likely be the betting favorite. 'Funk Master' is among the best grapplers in the division and will be licking his lips at the prospect of taking on a striker like O'Malley. On the flipside, 'Sugar' is a devastating finisher and could expose the champion's unorthodox stand-up game.

Sterling has made it clear that he will move up to featherweight after his next title defense, and if he wins, will establish himself as the longest reigning champion in UFC bantamweight history. If he loses, it marks the start of, as O'Malley puts it – The Sugar Era.

Poll : Will Sean O'Malley win UFC gold? Yes No 0 votes