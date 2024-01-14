5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

With the first UFC event of 2024 in the books, it’s hard not to begin to look forward to the rest of what could be a great year for the promotion.

UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 featured several fun fights, and should also go a long way to setting up some good future bouts.

So which bouts should the matchmakers look to after last night? There are plenty of options.

Here are five fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.

#5. UFC middleweight bout: Brunno Ferreira vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov

Brazil’s Brunno Ferreira picked up one of last night’s more impressive wins, as he dispatched former hot prospect Phil Hawes with a violent knockout late in the first round.

Ferreira showed both good grappling skills as well as his trademark punching power to take out ‘No Hype’, and moved his octagon record to 2-1 to bounce back from his last loss.

So who should the UFC match him with next? Based on his all-action style, a good fight for him could be with the highly-touted Sharabutdin Magomedov.

‘Shara Bullet’ made his official octagon debut last October, outpointing Bruno Silva. That win took his record to 12-0 but was only the second time he’d ever gone the distance.

The likelihood of a bout with Ferreira going the distance, though, would be minimal. Both ‘Shara Bullet’ and ‘The Hulk’ fight to finish, and so that’d make this one a potential thriller.

Would it lead to the top fifteen for the winner? That’s doubtful, but with both men likely to have a bright future, it’s still a fight that could make sense.

#4. UFC bantamweight bout: Marcus McGhee vs. Chris Gutierrez

Bantamweight prospect Marcus McGhee shone last night, taking out Gaston Bolanos in violent fashion to take his UFC record to 3-0. More to the point, ‘The Maniac’ has still not seen the final buzzer since arriving in the promotion.

The bantamweight division is undoubtedly one of the most stacked in the promotion right now. However, at the age of 33, McGhee is hardly a young gun. Therefore, he ought to be given a shot at the elite level sooner rather than later.

Therefore, a fight with No.15 ranked Chris Gutierrez might be a logical step for him. ‘El Guapo’ was outclassed in his last fight with Song Yadong, but he’s still a highly dangerous striker who’s taken out everyone but the very best opponents he’s faced thus far.

If McGhee could beat him, he’d have to be considered a title contender. He wouldn’t be favored to, of course, but after last night, he’s at least earned the chance.

#3. UFC bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

The fighter who arguably saw his stock rise the most last night was bantamweight Mario Bautista. Sure, he didn’t finish Ricky Simon off, but he still outpointed a fighter ranked at No.13 in the division, and extended his current win streak to six in the process.

Previously largely known for his grappling, Bautista showed some newer wrinkles here, preventing Simon’s takedowns and picking him apart with combinations to keep him on the back foot for most of the fight.

Likely, he’ll now steal Simon’s ranking, or at worst break in at the bottom of the top fifteen at 135 pounds. So who should be next for him?

One opponent who could be intriguing is No. 14-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

From most sources, the Dagestani simply can’t get an opponent right now, with several prospective foes choosing to say no to him.

Bautista, though, might think a bout with the unbeaten star could be worth it, as a win over him would almost certainly shunt him right into title contention.

Overall, this would be an intriguing bout between two of the bantamweight division’s best up-and-comers, and it’d be a good idea for the UFC to put it together.

#2. UFC lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Paul Felder

Veteran lightweight Jim Miller has been around the UFC for well over fifteen years now, and last night was one of his best performances in recent memory.

He thoroughly outclassed opponent Gabriel Benitez from start to finish, dispatching the Mexican in the third round with a slick face crank from a dominant position. With 26 wins to his name, no fighter in octagon history has had their hand raised on more occasions.

Miller also understands the game well, judging by his post-fight call-out.

His challenge to former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar was clearly tongue-in-cheek, but his idea for a fight with Paul Felder makes more sense.

‘The Irish Dragon’, who was on commentary last night, seemed to express interest in the fight, and it definitely makes sense.

In semi-retirement for a while now, Felder’s striking style would mesh well with Miller’s aggressive game, and both men know that they’re no longer in title contention, meaning fun fights are now the name of the game.

If the promotion could put this one together for UFC 300’s undercard, as Miller suggested, then, it would definitely be a good idea.

#1. UFC light-heavyweight title: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC’s light-heavyweight division is an interesting place right now, purely because there are three different fighters with a claim to being the planet’s best 205-pound fighter.

There’s Jamahal Hill, who claimed the light-heavyweight title last year before being forced to vacate due to injury. There’s Alex Pereira, who knocked out Jiri Prochazka to claim the vacant title in November. And then there’s Magomed Ankalaev.

The Dagestani – who produced a brutal knockout of Johnny Walker in last night’s headline bout – arguably should’ve claimed the title in December 2022 had the judges come to the correct conclusion in his clash with Jan Blachowicz.

More to the point, Ankalaev is now unbeaten for 12 bouts, dating back to his 2018 octagon debut against Paul Craig. Had he not been caught in a last-gasp submission in that bout, he’d be a cool 19-0-1 right now.

Following his win over Walker, the Dagestani called for a title shot, and realistically, he definitely deserves it.

The only question is the status of Hill. If ‘Sweet Dreams’ is ready to return in the next couple of months, then it’d perhaps be unfair not to put him up against Pereira next.

With recent reports suggesting that he won’t be ready to come back until the summer, though, the UFC should strike while the iron is hot.

UFC 300 needs a headline bout, and Pereira vs. Ankalaev for the light-heavyweight title fits the bill for sure.