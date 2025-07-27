5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder

The UFC's latest trip to Abu Dhabi went down last night, and the event was pretty solid overall.UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder saw several big wins from fighters, so what's next for them?As always, it's down to the matchmakers, but for a couple, a title shot may not be far away.Here are five fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder.#5. After suffering the first loss of his UFC career to the highly-rated Manel Kape in March, flyweight contender Asu Almabayev bounced back nicely last night.'Zulfikar' outgrappled late-notice foe Jose Ochoa across three rounds, earning a well-deserved unanimous decision to cement him as a top 10 125-pounder.The UFC could easily match the native of Kazakhstan with the winner of next weekend's Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira headliner, but they may want to make that fight a title eliminator.Therefore, a solid match for Almabayev might be Kai Kara-France, who recently challenged unsuccessfully for the title, losing to champ Alexandre Pantoja.This match would be a classic clash of styles between a striker and grappler, with Kara-France looking to test Almabayev's chin and 'Zulfikar' looking to get 'Don't Blink' down to submit him.Overall, it'd be a pretty strong fight to add to any upcoming card. Highly-regarded middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov got back to his winning ways last night, but it wasn't without a fight. He put on an epic brawl against Marc-Andre Barriault, winning a decision despite suffering a broken nose.'Shara Bullet' will still hope to become a contender at 185 pounds, but it feels like if he has that in mind, he'll need to perform a bit better than he did last night.A good test for the Dagestani could be Gregory Rodrigues. 'Robocop' is probably just outside the top 15 right now, but he's won four of his last five in the UFC, including a knockout of Jack Hermansson.A brick-fisted puncher, Rodrigues would absolutely test the chin of Magomedov, but his plodding style might also play into the hands of 'Shara Bullet.'Either way, though, this fight would seem to guarantee fireworks, and would be perfect as a Fight Night co-headliner later in the year. UFC bantamweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Patchy MixWhile his fight wasn't showcased on the main card, Bryce Mitchell got his UFC career back on track last night.Dropping to 135 pounds for the first time, 'Thug Nasty' outpointed Said Nurmagomedov in a fun fight that showcased both his strengths and his weaknesses.Mitchell remains an excellent grappler with a stellar gas tank, but he also lacks defensive skills at times, particularly on the feet.So what's next for him? The matchmakers could look to push Mitchell into the top 15, but a better match right now could be former Bellator champion, Patchy Mix.'No Love' was well beaten by Mario Bautista in his octagon debut earlier this year, but in the more grappling-oriented Mitchell, he might find things a little more favorable.With the winner likely to crack the top 15, this would be a very fun fight to book next, particularly for fans of grappling in MMA.#2. For Petr Yan, it was business as usual in last night's co-headliner. Matched with a lower-ranked foe in Marcus McGhee, the former bantamweight champion eased to a comfortable unanimous decision.Yan won't really gain anything from the win, but he is now on a three-fight unbeaten streak. One more victory could well put him in line for a shot at champ Merab Dvalishvili, despite an earlier loss to him.Therefore, the UFC should probably match 'No Mercy' with a top-ranked foe, and who better than Umar Nurmagomedov?'Young Eagle' is ranked one spot above Yan at No. 2, and his most recent fight saw him push Dvalishvili to the limit in a very close title bout.A fight between Yan and Nurmagomedov, then, would absolutely decide which man is worthy of a rematch with 'The Machine', and it could definitely headline a Fight Night card, too. The biggest winner last night was undoubtedly Reinier de Ridder. The rising middleweight star took his UFC record to 4-0 by outpointing former champ Robert Whittaker in what was an exciting headline bout.De Ridder is now probably one fight away from a shot at the middleweight title, which will be on the line next month when Dricus du Plessis takes on Khamzat Chimaev.With other top contenders Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov now set to face each other in September, then, there's really only one fight that makes sense for 'The Dutch Knight' to take next.That fight would pit him against another former champ, Israel Adesanya.'The Last Stylebender' is still arguably the division's biggest star, but he's also been on a pretty bad slide recently, losing his last three bouts, most recently to Imavov.Adesanya was rumored to be set to rematch Sean Strickland later this year, but with 'Tarzan' now suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, that fight is off the table.Therefore, de Ridder is probably the only fight that might make sense for Adesanya too, and a strong showing from either man could push them past Imavov or Borralho - particularly if Chimaev claims the gold next month.