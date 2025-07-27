  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • 5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder

5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder

By Scott Newman
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:39 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v De Ridder - Source: Getty
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v De Ridder - Source: Getty

The UFC's latest trip to Abu Dhabi went down last night, and the event was pretty solid overall.

Ad

UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder saw several big wins from fighters, so what's next for them?

As always, it's down to the matchmakers, but for a couple, a title shot may not be far away.

Here are five fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#5. UFC flyweight bout: Asu Almabayev vs. Kai Kara-France

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After suffering the first loss of his UFC career to the highly-rated Manel Kape in March, flyweight contender Asu Almabayev bounced back nicely last night.

'Zulfikar' outgrappled late-notice foe Jose Ochoa across three rounds, earning a well-deserved unanimous decision to cement him as a top 10 125-pounder.

The UFC could easily match the native of Kazakhstan with the winner of next weekend's Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira headliner, but they may want to make that fight a title eliminator.

Ad

Therefore, a solid match for Almabayev might be Kai Kara-France, who recently challenged unsuccessfully for the title, losing to champ Alexandre Pantoja.

This match would be a classic clash of styles between a striker and grappler, with Kara-France looking to test Almabayev's chin and 'Zulfikar' looking to get 'Don't Blink' down to submit him.

Overall, it'd be a pretty strong fight to add to any upcoming card.

#4. UFC middleweight bout: Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Ad

Highly-regarded middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov got back to his winning ways last night, but it wasn't without a fight. He put on an epic brawl against Marc-Andre Barriault, winning a decision despite suffering a broken nose.

'Shara Bullet' will still hope to become a contender at 185 pounds, but it feels like if he has that in mind, he'll need to perform a bit better than he did last night.

A good test for the Dagestani could be Gregory Rodrigues. 'Robocop' is probably just outside the top 15 right now, but he's won four of his last five in the UFC, including a knockout of Jack Hermansson.

Ad

A brick-fisted puncher, Rodrigues would absolutely test the chin of Magomedov, but his plodding style might also play into the hands of 'Shara Bullet.'

Either way, though, this fight would seem to guarantee fireworks, and would be perfect as a Fight Night co-headliner later in the year.

#3. UFC bantamweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Patchy Mix

Ad

While his fight wasn't showcased on the main card, Bryce Mitchell got his UFC career back on track last night.

Dropping to 135 pounds for the first time, 'Thug Nasty' outpointed Said Nurmagomedov in a fun fight that showcased both his strengths and his weaknesses.

Mitchell remains an excellent grappler with a stellar gas tank, but he also lacks defensive skills at times, particularly on the feet.

So what's next for him? The matchmakers could look to push Mitchell into the top 15, but a better match right now could be former Bellator champion, Patchy Mix.

Ad

'No Love' was well beaten by Mario Bautista in his octagon debut earlier this year, but in the more grappling-oriented Mitchell, he might find things a little more favorable.

With the winner likely to crack the top 15, this would be a very fun fight to book next, particularly for fans of grappling in MMA.

#2. UFC bantamweight bout: Petr Yan vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ad

For Petr Yan, it was business as usual in last night's co-headliner. Matched with a lower-ranked foe in Marcus McGhee, the former bantamweight champion eased to a comfortable unanimous decision.

Yan won't really gain anything from the win, but he is now on a three-fight unbeaten streak. One more victory could well put him in line for a shot at champ Merab Dvalishvili, despite an earlier loss to him.

Therefore, the UFC should probably match 'No Mercy' with a top-ranked foe, and who better than Umar Nurmagomedov?

Ad

'Young Eagle' is ranked one spot above Yan at No. 2, and his most recent fight saw him push Dvalishvili to the limit in a very close title bout.

A fight between Yan and Nurmagomedov, then, would absolutely decide which man is worthy of a rematch with 'The Machine', and it could definitely headline a Fight Night card, too.

#1. UFC middleweight bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Israel Adesanya

Ad

The biggest winner last night was undoubtedly Reinier de Ridder. The rising middleweight star took his UFC record to 4-0 by outpointing former champ Robert Whittaker in what was an exciting headline bout.

De Ridder is now probably one fight away from a shot at the middleweight title, which will be on the line next month when Dricus du Plessis takes on Khamzat Chimaev.

With other top contenders Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov now set to face each other in September, then, there's really only one fight that makes sense for 'The Dutch Knight' to take next.

Ad

That fight would pit him against another former champ, Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' is still arguably the division's biggest star, but he's also been on a pretty bad slide recently, losing his last three bouts, most recently to Imavov.

Adesanya was rumored to be set to rematch Sean Strickland later this year, but with 'Tarzan' now suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, that fight is off the table.

Therefore, de Ridder is probably the only fight that might make sense for Adesanya too, and a strong showing from either man could push them past Imavov or Borralho - particularly if Chimaev claims the gold next month.

About the author
Scott Newman

Scott Newman

Twitter icon

Scott is a veteran MMA writer with over two decades of experience, including his ongoing tenure in Sportskeeda, which began seven years ago. He has written over 3000 pieces for the organization, while also covering football. Before joining Sportskeeda, Scott wrote articles for websites like The Oratory and Inside Pulse MMA.

Scott has a degree in history, which drives his research skills and helps him compile accurate information. His long stint in the field helps Scott provide a clear take on important topics, such as the criticism of promotions regarding fighter pay. While he feels fighters deserve a bigger revenue share, he doesn’t want MMA to suffer with purse-split issues.

Scott’s work has been previously reshared by the former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. He uses credible sources, such as the UFC’s official website, during the writing process.

His dedication to MMA writing won him the Feature Writer of the Month award for Sportskeeda in November 2021.

Outside of work, Scott likes to go to the gym, walk his dog, and travel.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications