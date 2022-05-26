5 fights to make in the UFC welterweight division with Kamaru Usman injured

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently revealed that there is currently no timeline for his return to action due to an ongoing hand injury. He reportedly broke his right hand three weeks prior to his win over Colby Covington at UFC 268 and is still yet to be given the all-clear.

Usman underwent surgery for the injury but doctors are still experiencing a tendon issue with the hand that is keeping him out of action. That leaves the rest of the UFC welterweight division in limbo for now and could well lead to an interim title fight if he is unable to return to action soon.

Here are five fights to make in the UFC welterweight division whilst Kamaru Usman recovers from his injury:

#5. Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Thompson and Pereira have a combined record of 44-17-1 (2 NC)

These two fighters have some of the most unique offenses on the entire roster, so matching them up would ensure a truly fascinating clash of styles. It also appears to make sense from a match-making perspective as it ensures one of these entertaining strikers remains high in the UFC rankings.

Pereira will finally break into the rankings with his win over Santiago Ponzinnibio. Thompson remains at no. 7 in the division despite his recent losses that have seen him taken and held down by strong grapplers. Giving him a striker will prevent another similar loss and keep interest in some big fights for him alive.

Pereira has proven he can always be trusted to put on an entertaining fight and he should there be rewarded with a big fight next time out. Above all else, this is the fight to make because seeing Thompson's karate versus Pereira's acrobatic offense would be a real treat for fans everywhere.

#4. Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor

Masvidal and McGregor have a combined record of 57-22

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are two of the biggest UFC stars we have ever seen. While they have both struggled for results as of late, a fight between these two men would sell a ridiculous amount of PPVs. It only ranks as number four due to the pair's current positioning in the UFC rankings.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Results haven't gone the way of the UFC's biggest draws lately but guess what? When they return and fight they will still be the UFC's biggest draws. #UFC264 Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Results haven't gone the way of the UFC's biggest draws lately but guess what? When they return and fight they will still be the UFC's biggest draws. #UFC264

Masvidal has lost three in a row, but in fairness his losses have come against the best welterweights on the planet. With the title out of reach for now and given the significant money he is now being paid, Masvidal will only be looking for big-name fights moving forward. They don't get any bigger than Conor McGregor.

McGregor has lost two-in-a-row and has been sidelined with injury but appears set to return to the sport soon and compete at 170 lbs. Pairing these two fighters together would create a monumental event for the UFC. They could even put Masvidal's BMF title on the line, which would only add to the spectacle.

#3. Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Brady and Burns have a record of 35-5

These men may not be as high-profile as the previous entry, but when it comes to the welterweight rankings, you could argue this is a bigger fight. Burns and Brady are ranked no. 4 and no. 9 in the UFC rankings, while Masvidal is ranked no. 8 and McGregor is ranked no. 8 at lightweight.

Gilbert Burns has proven he isn't one to back down from a challenge with his impressive performance last time out against Khamzat Chimaev. It would therefore be fascinating to see how he would fare against another undefeated prospect in Sean Brady.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho

Quem eu deveria lutar? Marca ele Who should I fight next? Tag himQuem eu deveria lutar? Marca ele Who should I fight next? Tag him ⬇️Quem eu deveria lutar? Marca ele ⬇️ https://t.co/TFnKIxTjsx

Brady is 15-0 and looked impressive last time out against Michael Chiesa. A fight with Burns would be a great way of seeing just how good he is. For the Brazilian, it would likely further increase his popularity as a fearless contender who will take on all-comers.

#2. Colby Covington vs. Belal Muhammad

Covington and Muhammad have a combined record of 48-6 (1 NC)

The UFC may feel that Belal Muhammad is not a big enough name yet to put in such a big-time fight. However, in truth, Muhammad's current winning streak leaves very few opponents that make sense for him. Covington likely needs at least one more win to re-enter the title picture at 170 lbs so this could be a good fit.

Colby Covington may have defeated Masvidal last time out but his 0-2 record against Kamaru Usman means there's little demand for a third fight currently. He's also hasn't beaten a fighter on a winning streak since 2018 so this seems like an appropriate test.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFCVegas51 Belal Muhammad has his sights set on "coward" Colby Covington Belal Muhammad has his sights set on "coward" Colby Covington 👀 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/Tb6U4r3kXm

Muhammad may not be the most well-known but he is a top-five welterweight on a eight-fight unbeaten run. If Covington is not going to change weight division and doesn't get a big-name fight against someone like Dustin Poirier, this is the fight to make.

#1. Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev - interim UFC welterweight championship

Edwards and Chimaev have a combined record of 30-3 (1 NC)

Leon Edwards appeared like he had finally done enough to secure a shot at Kamaru Usman and his undisputed title. However, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' out injured, the division must move on without him for the moment. Therefore, Edwards absolutely must be involved in any interim title fight that is made.

As for the other spot in the bout, it also can't go to anyone other than Khamzat Chimaev. The Swedish fighter may be the hottest star in the sport, having stormed to a perfect 11-0 record and jumped up to the top of the division. Whilst he looked somewhat human against Gilbert Burns, he still found a way to win.

These two men are clearly the most deserving fighters should an interim title fight be made. Edwards is unbeaten in 10 fights, Chimaev is unbeaten in 11 fights and both fighters have proven they are two of the elite fighters in the world at 170 lbs. This is the fight to make if Kamaru Usman is sidelined for too much longer.

