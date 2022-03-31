5 fights for Nate Diaz outside of the UFC

Nate Diaz took to twitter recently to request his release from the UFC. This comes after weeks of frustration from 'The Stockton Bad Boy' who has been targeting a bout with 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier. Despite his comments, it remains unclear how the situation will ultimately play out.

I apologize for asking online but u don't give me a fight asap I got shit to do

It seems most likely that the UFC will denie this request given how much money they can make from even one Nate Diaz fight. It would therefore not be surprising should the bout with Poirier still ultimately take place. However, Diaz also has just one fight left on his contract so could well part ways with the UFC before long.

If he is to become a free agent, Diaz will have no shortage of options as he remains one of the biggest stars in all of combat sports. With that in mind, here are five fights for Nate Diaz outside of the UFC:

#5. Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul - Boxing

Jake Paul holds a professional boxing record of 5-0

This bout may not top the list but it is likely the biggest fight out there for Nate Diaz. He and Jake Paul are two of the biggest stars in combat sports and would be sure to sell a huge number of PPVs. Both men have big personalities and have similar stances on fighter pay, so perhaps they could work together.

However, the fight doesn't rank higher as there are a couple of potential issues with it. Firstly, Jake Paul typically weighs in substantially heavier than the 170 lbs Nate Diaz fights at and seems to make with ease. Additionally, Jake Paul's focus on boxing has produced fairly one-sided bouts with the MMA fighters he has faced.

However, Diaz is more of a natural striker than the opponents Paul has faced thus far. Should they find a way to compete in a suitable weight class for each man, this could well prove to be exciting. Above all else, the big payday Diaz would likely secure with this fight could well be enough of an incentive to make it happen.

#4. Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis II - PFL

Anthony Pettis holds a record of 24-12

Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis have achieved a lot of success in their storied careers thus far. They have been two of the biggest names in MMA for years and therefore a fight between the pair would surely be a big draw. Since Anthony Pettis is currently competing in the PFL, maybe Diaz could meet him there.

The pair previously fought at UFC 241 in 2019 with Diaz taking a unanimous decision victory. Since then, however, the Stockton native has failed to pick up another win. Pettis has also been winless since signing for the PFL, so seeing which veteran could get back on track would be entertaining.

Nate Diaz makes his return to action after a 3 year absence,



While a rematch between these two may not do comparable numbers to the Jake Paul fight, this fight has other factors in it’s favor. Diaz and Pettis appear to be well matched in level and at similar places in their careers. A second bout between the pair would still be a big deal to the sport of MMA.

#3. Nate Diaz vs. Michael 'Venom' Page - Bellator

Michael 'Venom' Page holds a record of 20-1

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is one of the biggest personalities outside of the UFC. He is also one of the best welterweights on the planet, which could be appealing to Diaz, who enjoys testing himself against the best. With ‘The Stockton Bad Boy’ also appearing to have an interest in fighting for Bellator, perhaps this could be a good fit.

‘MVP’ has bundles of charisma and would be a great opponent for Diaz in terms of selling the fight in the weeks leading up to it. He’s also an entertaining, unorthodox striker, which would create a fun match-up given Diaz’s own striking abilities. This ensures that this hypothetical bout would deliver both inside and outside the cage.

For now, however, this fight would have to wait as Page is scheduled to face Logan Storley for the interim Bellator welterweight championship. With Diaz’s current back-and-forth with the UFC likely to drag on for some time, perhaps both fighters timeline’s could line up nicely in the future.

#2. Nate Diaz vs. Kevin Lee - Eagle FC

Kevin Lee holds a record of 19-7

A Nate Diaz - Kevin Lee bout in Eagle FC has the potential to be particularly special. Not only would it be an entertaining match-up of fighters, this fight could take place in Eagle FC’s 165 lb super lightweight division which would add another layer of intrigue.

Lee says he hopes to be the first 165 lbs. world champion in a major MMA promotion.

This bout would be a great showcase of the super lightweight division. Both men have fought for UFC gold at lightweight but appear to prefer fighting closer to 170 lbs. Beyond that, it’s legitimately difficult to predict a winner in this one given they've each achieved mixed results whilst regularly flashing what they're capable of.

This fight has a lot going for it as it would be an entertaining, tightly-contested bout that would be taken to a new level if it were to be contested at 165 lbs. Given Lee signed with Eagle FC following his release from the UFC, it doesn’t seem unthinkable that Diaz could follow suit before too long.

#1. Nate Diaz vs. Benson Henderson II - Bellator

Benson Henderson holds a record of 29-11

There are a lot of things going for this fight but what stands out above all else is the story behind this it. Diaz’s only ever UFC title fight came against Benson Henderson for the lightweight title back in 2012. It would be amazing to see if he could get his revenge against the man who denied him on that occasion.

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik Benson Henderson dominates Nate Diaz, retains title by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-45, 50-45). Gave the UFC 15 hard rounds in 2012. Benson Henderson dominates Nate Diaz, retains title by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-45, 50-45). Gave the UFC 15 hard rounds in 2012.

The first fight between the pair was almost 10 years ago now and saw Henderson win via unanimous decision. While Henderson won on that night, recently he has only faced up-and-comers with Bellator, while Diaz has continued to fight the best in the world. As a result it's tough to tell who would be the favorite.

Henderson has also competed a number of times at 170 lbs, so the rematch could be at welterweight. It would be easy to buy into the narrative of Diaz seeking revenge in this fight. Given his apparent interest in Bellator, this seems like the perfect opponent at this stage in Diaz's career.

