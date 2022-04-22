5 fights that could be next for A.J. McKee in Bellator

A.J. McKee experienced his first professional loss last week when Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire defeated him via unanimous decision at Bellator 277. It was a highly-anticipated rematch of the featherweight Grand Prix final last July, which saw McKee become the new 145-pound champion.

When discussing the loss, ‘Mercenary’ mentioned that his days competing at 145 pounds are over. He believes now is the right time to commit to a move up to lightweight and explore new opportunities.

All 19 of the his professional bouts have been contested in the promotion and he is arguably their biggest homegrown star. Prior to the loss, many wondered how he’d do in a bout with reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

It’ll be interesting to see how he responds to the first setback of his career. If McKee's to be believed, he’ll be moving up a weight division as well, which could have a positive effect on his overall performance.

WIth that in mind, let's take a look at five fights that could be next for A.J. McKee.

#5. A.J. McKee vs. former Bellator lightweight title challenger Peter Queally

Peter Queally has been a reliable draw for Bellator in Ireland. The former lightweight title challenger headlined the promotion’s return to Dublin last November. The crowd were fully behind their countryman as he fought Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire for the vacant lightweight championship. He came up short in his attempt, but his reception was an example as to why he should be featured at events in Ireland going forward.

‘The Showstopper’ will be doing just that in his next fight, set for September, when he'll take on Benson Henderson in Dublin. If he’s successful against ‘Bendo’, it would put him right back in the top five of the division.

If Queally defeats Henderson, a bout with McKee in Dublin, Ireland, would be intriguing. ‘Mercenary’ would be making his lightweight debut in a hostile environment, which would test his composure inside the cage. His last two bouts were contested in California. So, it could be a good idea for the promotion to gain him more exposure in the European market.

#4. A.J. McKee vs. former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus

Brent Primus vs. A.J. McKee would see two former Bellator champions competing. Primus is a former lightweight champion who won the title by defeating Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden.

Like McKee, he wasn’t able to defend his belt as he lost via unanimous decision in their rematch. Primus has done very well since the title loss to ‘Iron'. He is 3-1 in his last four bouts and has two wins via submission.

Primus is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Benson Henderson last October. It was a one-sided bout that showcased his abilities and where he stacks up in the division. He is scheduled to fight Alexander Shabliy in June. If he wins, he could match up with ‘Mercenary’ sometime this fall.

#3. A.J. McKee vs. No.6-ranked Bellator lightweight Islam Mamedov

If McKee wants to return to action as soon as possible, Islam Mamedov would be a great opponent at lightweight. Mamedov is one of many elite fighters training under the tutelage of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It would be a great bout that would surely bolster the promotion's summer lineup of fights.

No.6-ranked Mamedov is coming off a to Benson Henderson in January this year. It was a back-and-forth fight, but the former UFC lightweight champion got his hand raised after falling on the right side of a split decision verdict. Like McKee's latest defeat, Mamedov's loss to ‘Bendo’ ended a lengthy unbeaten streak that lasted 20-straight fights.

It’s understandable that both fighters would want to return to action and get back in the win column. A bout against each other would bring the best out of both men There would also be a lot to gain for the winner as they could insert themselves in the lightweight title picture.

#2. A.J. McKee vs. former Bellator title challenger Benson Henderson

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media Benson Henderson has signed a new deal to stay with Bellator.



He has signed a new multi-fight contract with the promotion, Bellator have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

#Bellator #MMA Benson Henderson has signed a new deal to stay with Bellator.He has signed a new multi-fight contract with the promotion, Bellator have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 🚨Benson Henderson has signed a new deal to stay with Bellator.He has signed a new multi-fight contract with the promotion, Bellator have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.#Bellator #MMA https://t.co/vomL1d9DLu

If A.J. McKee wants a big name for his lightweight debut in Bellator, Benson Henderson would be the perfect choice. The former UFC lightweight champion has been competing since 2006 and is a notable fighter.

The bout would test McKee’s ability against a veteran opponent, who recently bounced back from a rough stretch of losses. ‘Bendo’ defeated Islam Mamedov in his recent bout last November to end a three-fight losing skid. Prior to the bout, many questioned whether it’d be his last fight because of his faltering form and age.

Henderson looked great against Mamedov and proved that he still has plenty of fight left in him. He’s scheduled to fight Peter ‘The Showstopper’ Queally in Dublin, Ireland, this coming September.

If his wins that fight, especially considering that the crowd be passionately behind their countryman, Henderson vs. McKee could be next. He would have extended his winning streak to two, so a main event with a former champion would sell.

#1. A.J. McKee vs. Bellator lightweight champion Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire

Based on what McKee has accomplished in Bellator, it wouldn’t be unrealistic if earned an immediate lightweight title shot. If he chooses to assess possible matchups at 155 pounds, the promotion might feel the bout makes the most sense.

The story writes itself and it’d be an easy fight to promote. ‘Mercenary’ split wins against the champion’s brother Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and ended the Brazilian's featherweight reign in the first encounter. The idea of him doing the same against the older ‘Pitbull’ brother could be enticing for the promotion.

McKee vs. Freire would continue the rivalry and, at the same time, add another chapter. It could generate plenty of interest and could be a great headliner for an event in Brazil. ‘Mercenary’ and ‘Pitbull’ had a back-and-forth during a recent media day, so it’s likely a bout he has on his radar.

Edited by Harvey Leonard