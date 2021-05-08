Who is Peter Queally, and is he a teammate of UFC superstar Conor McGregor?

Peter Queally is a 32-year-old Irish MMA fighter who is a training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Known as 'The Showstopper', Queally trains at the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) in Dublin, Ireland, alongside 'Notorious'.

Peter Queally currently fights in the lightweight division of Bellator MMA. In September 2018, Queally reportedly inked a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA. Coming off a win over David Khachatryan at the Russian MMA promotion Fight Nights Global 87, Queally fought Myles Price in his BMMA debut in 2019.

Following a split decision loss to Price, the Waterford native re-entered the BMMA cage at Bellator 227. In his second Bellator outing, Queally delivered a stellar knockout, claiming a second-round victory over Ryan Scope. With the notable win, Queally extended his pro-MMA record to 11-5.

Peter Queally has done it!



Despite being dropped early in round 1, "The Showstopper" puts on an epic comeback to finish Ryan Scope!



Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and Virgin Media 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/L1AKDYRzc0 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

Peter Queally accredits his mental fortitude to his training sessions with SBG protege Conor McGregor. 'The Showstopper' has often hailed McGregor as "the best fighter in the world." In an interview with 'The Mac Life', Queally elaborated on how sparring with 'Notorious' has helped him stay calm during big fights:

“The confidence that gives me, or anyone in the gym, you’re in there with not just the best lightweight in the world, but the best fighter in the world. You’re in there sparring with him for five rounds and however they go, even if you’re just surviving it, that’s something. That gives me great confidence. My fights are never anything like the spars with Conor. That’s why I stay so calm and that’s why I’ve never been finished in a fight, I’m used to Conor trying to finish me all the time. No man can finish me,” said Peter Queally.

Peter Queally secures the win at Bellator 258

After a year-long-hiatus due to a grueling hand injury, Peter Queally made a comeback against Particky Freire (brother of BMMA double champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire). The highly-anticipated lightweight was part of the Bellator 258 main card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 7, 2021.

Peter Queally was put on his back by Freire in the second frame. 'The Showstopper' landed three lancing elbows from his back which resulted in Freire getting cut open. The cutman's efforts to stop the blood were in vain as the blood kept gushing out. The onboard doctor intervened and waved off the fight, giving Queally a TKO win.

😳 "We'll watch the video together if you want"



There was some tension between @PatricioPitbull and @peterqueally following the doctor's stoppage. #Bellator258 pic.twitter.com/O2LouNYDRB — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

Peter Queally believes that he has made a strong case for a title shot against Patricio Freire next.