Conor McGregor news round-up: (May 1 to May 7 2021): Warning to Dustin Poirier, Slamming Floyd Mayweather's actions and more

Conor McGregor isn't wrong when he claims to be "the face of the fight game." The Irishman never misses the mark when it comes to being at the center of MMA media attention.

Although Conor McGregor makes very few media appearances, he certainly knows how to make waves with his social media antics. Apart from constantly showcasing his exuberant lifestyle, McGregor has a penchant for creating controversies by jibing at his opponents online.

With so much MMA content to follow, it's nearly impossible for fans to know what Conor McGregor is up to these days. Here, we have compiled the former UFC double champion's weekly news in one spot:

#1 Conor McGregor trains like a maniac ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy

Conor McGregor recently posted impressive training footage on his official Twitter account. The former UFC featherweight champion can be seen running at a maniacally high speed on the treadmill. 'Notorious' tagged his fitness brand McGregor FAST in the aforementioned tweet.

You can check out Conor McGregor's training video in the social media posts embedded below:

#2 Conor McGregor makes an ominous prediction for UFC 264

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 was officially green-lit by the UFC last month. The Irishman will square off against the Louisiana native on July 10th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch, Conor McGregor has given a bold prediction for the forthcoming rubber match.

The Dublin native recently responded to UFC commentator Jon Anik's tweet about Knockout of the Year contenders till date in 2021. McGregor believes he will secure the coveted KOTY honor against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Hang tight, horse.

You’ll see the winner July 10th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 2, 2021

#3 Conor McGregor prepared to deliver once again

During his decorated reign as UFC champion, Conor McGregor backed up his trash talk with astonishing performances inside the cage. The Irishman is ready to make another run to the top.

in a string of Twitter posts, McGregor hyped his fans ahead of his highly-awaited return to the cage.

"Fighting comes easy to me," wrote Conor McGregor.

Fighting is easy to me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2021

#4 Conor McGregor promises to bring out the beast on July 10th

Conor McGregor was handed the first TKO loss of his pro-MMA career at UFC 257 by Dustin Poirier. In the upcoming rematch with 'The Diamond', McGregor is ready to lash out "with the backing of a much higher power."

"July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021

#5 Conor McGregor slams Floyd Mayweather

Undefeated pro boxer Floyd Mayweather recently got into a physical altercation with YouTuber Jake Paul. The incident took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Mayweather chased Paul as the former Vine star ran away with his cap.

Conor McGregor chimed in on Instagram to slam his former rival. "The Notorious one" lambasted Mayweather for meddling with YouTube stars and avoiding real fighters.