"You’ve awoken a beast" - Conor McGregor promises to be flawless at UFC 264

Ahead of his highly-anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has claimed he has the "backing of a much higher power". With just over two months left for the trilogy clash, 'The Notorious One' took to Twitter to exude sheer confidence going into the fight.

The former two-division champion said he'd be flawless during his July 10 showdown against Poirier, adding that he wouldn't mind playing a game of tactics.

"July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor fought Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 earlier in January. 'The Diamond' handed McGregor the first knockout loss of his career after he put the Irishman away in the second round.

After the fight, McGregor acknowledged that his leg was "badly compromised" due to Poirier's stinging calf kicks. He also cited inactivity as the reason behind his loss and seemed confident of returning to winning ways after a fair share of octagon time.

Conor McGregor predicts a knockout of Dustin Poirier in the fourth round

In April, Conor McGregor channeled his inner 'Mystic Mac' and predicted a fourth-round knockout of Dustin Poirier in their upcoming clash. He claimed that he will finish The Diamond via a front kick to the nose:

"The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty," Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of UFC 257 too, Conor McGregor had said he would knock out Dustin Poirier inside 60 seconds.

Unlike their rematch in January 2021, the trilogy clash between the two UFC superstars has been marred by trash talk. After Poirier revealed that McGregor didn't make the promised donation to his charity, the Irishman unleashed a scathing attack on him.

McGregor vs Poirier 3 will take place in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The PPV card will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, United States.