Conor McGregor reveals impressive training footage leading to Jon Jones comparison ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor’s impressive training footage has seemingly led the MMA world to draw comparisons between McGregor’s training and that of MMA legend Jon Jones.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter account to post a training video on a treadmill. 'Notorious' tagged his brand McGregor Fast in the tweet, which contained a video of him running at an impressively high speed on the treadmill.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently posted a similar video, albeit unrelated to the McGregor Fast brand. The video featured Jones running on a treadmill at about 20 mph.

The training footage was posted via Jones’ Twitter and Instagram accounts. It earned Jones a considerable amount of praise, particularly given that he could sprint at such a high speed as a 250-pound heavyweight.

Fans can check out Conor McGregor and Jon Jones’ respective training footage in the social media posts embedded below –

It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/xN9cpwGMDN — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021

As is common knowledge in the combat sports and fitness communities, sprints constitute an important part of an athlete’s overall training regime. They are also a challenging exercise in bodybuilding and functional strength, as they help an athlete develop efficient fast-twitch muscles and explosiveness.

Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see MMA stalwarts such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones incorporate sprints into their training routine. McGregor, renowned for his explosiveness in striking, gradually increased the treadmill's speed in his latest training video.

While Jon Jones had posted a similar sprint training video, the noticeable difference is that Jones didn’t start slow on the treadmill. Instead, the pace of Jones’ treadmill had already been set and was moving before Jones hopped on it. 'Bones' caught up with its speed with some support from the treadmill's handlebars.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones face tough challenges in 2021:

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor started the 2021 calendar year with a second-round TKO loss in his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 24th, 2021. 'Notorious' is now set to face 'The Diamond' in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones was expected to make his heavyweight debut against the winner of the UFC heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

However, following Ngannou’s win at UFC 260, Jones has been involved in a dispute over the payment he’d like to receive for this highly awaited fight. Resultantly, the Jones vs. Ngannou matchup is yet to be officially booked.