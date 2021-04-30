Jon Jones takes a jibe at Francis Ngannou, shows 'different level' of athleticism as UFC heavyweight title fight looms on the horizon

Jon Jones has taken a jibe at UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. ‘Bones’ also showcased what he described as a "different level" of his athleticism.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to his official Twitter account to post a video of him running on a treadmill at an impressively high speed. Jones then followed up the tweet with several other tweets, referencing his highly awaited fight against Francis Ngannou. Fans can check out Jones’ series of tweets below –

It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism! 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/xN9cpwGMDN — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021

it’s taken a year, it’s been a lot of hard work. But I have to credit all my trainers. We definitely have game this weight the right way. Should have a rock solid six pack this time next month https://t.co/nns7YSNxdJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021

Ran through the light heavyweight division on talent, about to run through the heavyweight division like dominoes off pure hard work — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2021

The greatest title in the world is coming back to the greatest country in the world. — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2021

If you think you are going to run through America, you are wrong. — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2021

The video posted by Jon Jones features him performing a sprint session on the treadmill and running at 20 mph. Jones completed the high-speed sprint and did so spectacularly, particularly because he currently weighs around 250 pounds.

Jones posted the following statement accompanying the tweet –

“It feels great unlocking a different level in my athleticism!”

Additionally, Jon Jones posted a series of tweets regarding his upcoming UFC heavyweight debut and his much-awaited UFC heavyweight title fight against Francis Ngannou. Jones’ tweets read as follows –

“it’s taken a year, it’s been a lot of hard work. But I have to credit all my trainers. We definitely have game this weight the right way. Should have a rock solid six pack this time next month”

“Ran through the light heavyweight division on talent, about to run through the heavyweight division like dominoes off pure hard work”

“Motivate me more @francis_ngannou”

“The greatest title in the world is coming back to the greatest country in the world.”

“If you think you are going to run through America, you are wrong.”

As of this writing, Francis Ngannou is yet to respond to Jon Jones’ comments.

Jon Jones aims to win the UFC heavyweight title and cement his legacy as the MMA GOAT:

Jon Jones (left); Derrick Lewis (right)

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters and combat sports athletes of all time. Jones ruled the UFC light heavyweight division for nearly a decade until he vacated his title in August 2020.

Jones was expected to make his heavyweight debut this year and face the winner of the UFC 260 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. However, following Ngannou’s victory at UFC 260, 'Bones' and the UFC have been involved in a dispute regarding the money he’d receive for a fight against Ngannou.

Resultantly, the fight hasn’t materialized yet, despite the fact that Jon Jones had already been declared the person next in line for a heavyweight title shot. Moreover, the belief is that Derrick Lewis, who holds a win over Francis Ngannou, is now likely to be Ngannou’s next opponent.

Presently, neither the Ngannou vs. Jones fight nor the Ngannou vs. Lewis fight has been officially announced. Jon Jones, on his part, has consistently emphasized that he intends to win the UFC heavyweight title and solidify his legacy as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).