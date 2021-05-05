Conor McGregor makes a bold claim as he prepares for UFC 264

Conor McGregor seems to be ready for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Notorious One has made a bold claim and asserted that ‘fighting is easy’ to him.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Conor McGregor put forth multiple tweets, further hyping up his highly awaited return to the octagon. Noted below are the tweets sent out by the Irish fighter.

One of Conor McGregor’s tweets, which has got the MMA community talking, is regarding fighting.

“Fighting is easy to me,” said Conor McGregor.

Fighting is easy to me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2021

The tweet by Conor McGregor has drawn mixed reactions from the combat sports world.

McGregor has been criticized for making the claim despite being viciously knocked out in his most recent fight. The Notorious One is coming off a second-round TKO loss in his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 (January 2021).

However, some have praised Conor McGregor for the confidence and optimism he’s maintained in spite of his recent knockout loss.

The Irish megastar has time and again garnered widespread appreciation for the manner in which he handles his losses.

McGregor is known for the manner in which he bounces back from some of the biggest losses of his career.

A couple of notable examples are performances in his rematch against Nate Diaz and his iconic 40-second fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Conor McGregor suffered one of the most high-profile defeats of his MMA career, losing to Diaz via second-round submission at UFC 196 (March 2016).

McGregor’s detractors had written him off at that point, only for him to prove them wrong as he returned to beat Diaz via majority decision at UFC 202 (August 2016).

The Notorious One was beaten by archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 (October 2018). Following this, McGregor returned in spectacular fashion, defeating fellow MMA legend Donald Cerrone via a first-round TKO at UFC 246 (January 2020).

Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in a blockbuster trilogy fight at UFC 264

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Given that his comeback to the octagon is just a few months away, it isn’t surprising to see Conor McGregor turn up the fight banter and promotion on social media.

Presently, McGregor is set to compete in one of the biggest trilogy matchups in MMA history against longtime rival, Dustin Poirier.

Their first fight witnessed The Notorious One defeat Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 (September 2014).

In their rematch, Dustin Poirier made it 1-1 by beating the Irishman via second-round TKO at UFC 257 (January 2021).

The trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to take place at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10th, 2021.

It will be interesting to see if The Notorious One can back up his bold claim with a top performance against Poirier.