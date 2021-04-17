Tickets for UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 event sold out in seconds

Tickets for the UFC 264 pay-per-event headlined by the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have sold out in seconds. The event is scheduled to take place on July 10, and it will broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC president Dana White took to Twitter to share the update with fight fans. In his tweet, White also revealed that the UFC 264 event will have 20,800 fans in attendance. After organizing events without a live audience for over one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC is set to welcome fans - starting with UFC 261 on April 24. The news of UFC 264 selling out is an encouraging one for UFC's parent company, Endeavor, as it intends to go public later this year. Potential interest from investors is likely to go up as a result.

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) will meet former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (27-6 (1) MMA, 19-5 (1) UFC) in the headliner of UFC 264 pay-per-view event. The fight is the third meeting between the pair and an immediate rematch of their last fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that fight by a second-round TKO. The duo first met in the featherweight showdown at UFC 178 in September 2014 where Conor McGregor emerged victorious by finishing Dustin Poirier by first-round knockout.

Conor McGregor threatened to pull out of the UFC 264 fight

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier showed keen interest in the trilogy fight after UFC 257 wrapped up. The UFC made the official announcement of the bout in March 2021. However, a recent Twitter row between McGregor and Poirier pushed the Irishman to consider pulling out of UFC 264.

Following Conor McGregor's prediction of the trilogy fight in an Instagram post, Dustin Poirier accused McGregor of failing to fulfill the promise of donating $500 thousand to his Good Fight Foundation. Infuriated by the claim, Conor McGregor threatened to pull out of the bout in a now-deleted tweet.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. $500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

However, the issue was resolved later and the Twitter war has since subsided. The build-up to UFC 257 rematch was marked by an uncharacteristically respectful approach from Conor McGregor. However, the recent social media exchanges between Poirier and McGregor will most likely invigorate the build-up for UFC 264.