Conor McGregor predicts he will create Knockout of the Year contender at UFC 264

Conor McGregor believes he will produce a Knockout of the Year contender against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman is set to square off against Poirier for the third time this summer, completing their trilogy in front of a packed house at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It comes just months after Poirier knocked out McGregor in ruthless fashion on Fight Island, leveling up their current series at 1-1.

While we may be just weeks away from finding out who will win the trilogy, it has to be said that fans are pretty split as to who they think will have their hand raised.

Conor McGregor lays down the law

Some believe Poirier is the more polished competitor of the two, while others believe McGregor has what it takes to put his long-time rival to sleep - as he did when they met at featherweight.

Now, however, Conor has put forward another brave Mystic Mac prediction, insisting we will see a Knockout of the Year contender on par with some of the others we’ve had in 2021.

Hang tight, horse.

You’ll see the winner July 10th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 2, 2021

The tweet above was in response to UFC commentator Jon Anik, who noted just how many contenders there are in the KOTY running, even though we’re just four months into the calendar year.

Many fighters within the UFC’s roster have used 2021 as an incredible opportunity to prove what they’re all about - whether it be veterans or rising wonderkids who are beginning to emerge from the ashes of the pandemic.

Watch me open up the arts and puck these peasants around.

Starting July 10th. 👑 pic.twitter.com/dLIsq3sAfh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 3, 2021

Whether fans like it or not, Conor McGregor has every chance imaginable to make some noise during International Fight Week and put the cat amongst the pigeons within the UFC’s lightweight division.

Of course, Dustin Poirier is a live dog and will probably be favored by the majority when it comes time for fight night, but McGregor can create a drive and passion within his fanbase that goes beyond anything mixed martial arts has seen before.

For now, all we can do is wait and see what happens.