Jon Anik promises to get Jorge Masvidal's nickname tattooed on his right arm if Gamebred defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 

UFC commentator Jon Anik promises to tattoo Jorge Masvidal's fighting nickname "Gamebred" on his right arm if Masvidal defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 on April 24. Anik will be the lead play-by-play commentator for the event. Joe Rogan and former champ Daniel Cormier will also join Anik in the commentary booth.

Jon Anik revealed the plan to get the tattoo during a recent interaction with The Schmo on his YouTube channel. Anik placed a similar bet back for Nate Diaz in 2016. He tattooed the number '209' on his left arm following Diaz's submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196. 209 is the area code for Stockton, California - Nate Diaz's hometown. Anik said the '209' tattoo represents the west coast and the 'Gamebred' tattoo will represent the east coast.

"I think so. I think we'll break the news here on Schmozone, The Schmo with the pro. Yeah, if Gamebred springs the upset, we've got 209 on the left arm, right? West coast. We'll go Gamebred on the right arm for the east coast. Same font, Gamebred and I'll. He's gotta get his touched up so he plans to do this together in Miami. If Jorge Masvidal wins, the Gamebred tattoo is coming," Jon Anik said.

Jon Anik is a former ESPN host who joined the UFC's broadcast team in 2011. He became the lead play-by-play commentator for Fight Night and pay-per-view events following Mike Goldberg's departure from the UFC in 2016.

Have agreed to get a '209' tattoo if Nate Diaz beats Conor McGregor Saturday @ #UFC196. May get one anyway. More details on @AnikFlorianPod. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 2, 2016

Jon Anik is preparing to step on the other side of the octagon

Jon Anik has called fights for the better part of a decade. It would be a surprise if the fighting bug did not bite him at all. It is also hard to believe that he has not learned the intricacies of cage fighting after listening to the likes of Paul Felder, Dominick Cruz, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping from his front row seat. If you haven't guessed yet, Jon Anik is training to make a potential amateur MMA debut at bantamweight. Anik shared his idea in an Instagram post in March. He credited UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns for the idea in the caption and called out the 135lbs fighters.

'Prepping for my possible amateur MMA debut @ihpfit w/ one of the best in the business. Grateful to have learned and suffered at the hands of @jcsantanaihp and @teamrsvp. All @gilbert_burns’ idea, for the record,' Jon Anik wrote.