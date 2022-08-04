5 fights that could be next for Amanda Nunes

On Saturday, Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña via unanimous decision to re-claim her UFC women’s bantamweight championship. This was a rematch after Peña upset 'The Lioness' to snatch the belt away last year in a thrilling battle. It's hard to say what's next for Nunes, now that she has avenged herself.

Nunes had stated before the fight that she hoped her next fight would be a defense of the featherweight title she has called her own since 2018. While that might be ideal for Amanda, there is a lack, shockingly obvious, of credible opponents at 145lbs.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC has in store for Amanda. Here are five fights that could be next for Amanda Nunes:

#5. Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie III

In kickboxing, Germaine de Randamie is undefeated and has 30 knockouts

This might seem like an unreasonable choice at first as Germaine de Randamie is 0-2 against Amanda Nunes and last fought in 2020. However, in her last fight, she submitted Julianna Pena; somebody who, with sheer will, took Amanda completely out in their first meeting and in their second, fought undauntingly, even in a losing effort, for five rounds through punches that slept 'Cyborg.'

Verdict @VerdictMMA



Pena won the 2nd round prior to being finished in the 3rd round of the fight.



#UFC277 Julianna Pena's last loss came against Germaine de Randamie.Pena won the 2nd round prior to being finished in the 3rd round of the fight.

De Randamie had a promising second round in her second fight against Nunes.

Despite not having Amanda's punching power, her striking is technically excellent. She better understands the positioning, range and other elements of striking.

Obviously, 'Iron Lady' would have to deal with the wrestling of Nunes, who has managed to take her down and hold her down quite breezily in the past.

However, the possibility of an immediate fight with Nunes is low. But if she picks up a win or two, then her momentum could lift her to a bantamweight title shot against Nunes, or whoever might be holding the 135 lbs belt.

#4. Amanda Nunes vs. Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Viera has an MMA record of 13-2

Ketlen Vieira is the highest-ranked fighter in the bantamweight division outside the two women who fought for the belt on Saturday.

Vieira is on a two-fight winning streak, defeating Miesha Tate and Holly Holm in the process. However, the split decision victory over 'The Preacher's Daughter' was highly controversial.

On top of that, Nunes has stated that she would prefer her next title defense to be at featherweight, a weight class Vieira has never fought at. There are other options at 135 lbs that could be more appealing to the UFC.

But she's young and in the top-five in the bantamweight rankings, and things could just play out in a way that sees Vieira become Nunes's next opponent.

#3. Amanda Nunes vs. Josiane Nunes

Josianne Nunes has an MMA record of 9-1

If the UFC chooses to give Amanda Nunes the featherweight bout she has requested next, there aren't too many names that stand out as the obvious choice. In truth, the women's featherweight division doesn't exist, with no rankings and a handful of competitors.

At featherweight, Josiane Nunes may have the best resume of any of the possible options.

She is unbeaten in the octagon, has won her last seven fights and her only professional loss came in her second career bout against the talented Taila Santos.

Taking on Amanda would be an enormous step up in competition for Josiane Nunes. However, she is a powerful striker, is suited for the featherweight division, and has passed every test the UFC has given her thus far.

#2. Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña III

Julianna Peña has an MMA record of 11-5

Amanda Nunes showed little interest in a trilogy bout following her one-sided victory over Julianna Peña on Saturday. However, the combatants are now 1-1 against each other. Moreover, Amanda was unable to finish Peña, who submitted 'The Lioness' in their first bout. You can certainly make the argument that a trilogy fight is in order.

Despite Peña's loss, she did still have some moments of success and her toughness was on full display. She has also become one of the biggest names in the division and fans will likely have more interest in this bout than any other name in the bantamweight division.

#1. Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko III

Valentina Shevchenko has an MMA record of 23-3

While Amanda Nunes may be keen on a fight in the featherweight division, it could well be that her next opponent is the current flyweight champion.

Valentina Shevchenko has not yet stumbled since her last bout with 'The Lioness' in 2017, and given the controversial decision of that fight, a trilogy feels inevitable.

Above all else, this is arguably the biggest fight possible in women's MMA today.

Shevchenko has also repeatedly asked for a third bout in the past.

'The Bullet' had something to say post-UFC 277:

Valentina Shevchenko @BulletValentina

#UFC277 Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game 🤔Great fight both ladies!

Shevchenko deserves all the praise for the incredible run she has managed to put together at flyweight, and a third shot at 'The Lioness' seems like a suitable reward after her losses in the first two fights.

Both women have looked a little more human than usual in recent times, so this may be the perfect opportunity to decide who the GOAT of female MMA is.

