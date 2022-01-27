5 fights that could be next for Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 to reclaim the UFC flyweight championship. The Brazilian picked up a unanimous decision win but Moreno did have his moments in the fight. It will now be interesting to see whether the UFC books a fourth bout between the pair or chooses to change things up.

Moreno remains very much in play as the next man to face the new champion, although the UFC does now have a decision to make. Top contenders, Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France, are scheduled to fight on March 26 and the winner of that one will certainly deserve a shot at UFC gold.

Outside of those three men, the chances of being the next one to get a crack at the champion drop off significantly. Still, in the unpredictable world of the UFC, you never know what will happen next and an outsider could conceivably sneak into the title picture should things fall their way.

Here are five fights that could be next for Deiveson Figueiredo:

#5. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Royval

Royval is ranked No.4 at flyweight

For anyone not in the top three on this list, something rather drastic will have to happen for them to get the next flyweight title shot. That is very much the case with Brandon Royval. However, the American is highly ranked and is fresh off a win, so it's not outside the realms of possibility.

Current MMA @Current_MMA



@brandonroyval Brandon Royval has moved up to #4 in the flyweight rankings update. Brandon Royval has moved up to #4 in the flyweight rankings update. @brandonroyval

For this bout to happen, one would imagine that a fourth bout between Moreno and Figueiredo would have to be booked shortly after March 26th. Should Moreno have to pull out, both Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France may be unable to step in as they would've just fought, potentially leaving Royval as the next man up.

Admittedly, this is very much a long shot. One would imagine that Royval needs one or two more wins before he is in a position to command a title shot. He is a fighter who deserves lots of respect and his submission win over Kai Kara-France proves he is a threat to even the most elite flyweights.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim