Tony Ferguson is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. Not long ago, he was on a 12-fight win streak set to receive a title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Instead, he has now lost three in a row, making his next fight an incredibly important one.

While three straight losses would indicate Ferguson's level may have dipped, he has faced elite competition in each bout. His losses come to the division's current champion, Charles Oliveira, as well as the No.1 and No.3-ranked fighters, which is hardly something to scoff at.

With that being said, 'El Cucuy' can't keep losing and it is very important for his career that he bounces back soon. There are obviously no easy fights in the UFC but there are certain fights that make more sense than others given where Ferguson is in his career.

In an ideal world, his next fight should be against someone who is in a position similar to his own. An opponent who is a big name, has had their own struggles recently and not a rising star.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Tony Ferguson plans to work his way back into the title picture in 2022 Tony Ferguson plans to work his way back into the title picture in 2022 👀 https://t.co/RdAH07CjhZ

Here are 5 fights that could be next for Tony Ferguson:

#5. Tony Ferguson vs. Gregor Gillespie

Gregor Gillespie's record stands at 14-1

While Tony Ferguson vs. Gregor Gillespie may not be at the top of most UFC fans' wishlist, it may be the fight we end up getting.

Gillespie recently took to social media to voice his frustration that a fight with 'El Cucuy' is yet to materialize, suggesting that while the UFC want the bout, Ferguson doesn't seem as keen.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Gregor Gillespie goes in on Tony Ferguson: "I beat the sh*t out of Mike Chandler in college and I'll f*ck you up in wrestling too" | themaclife.com/sports/mma/gre… Gregor Gillespie goes in on Tony Ferguson: "I beat the sh*t out of Mike Chandler in college and I'll f*ck you up in wrestling too" | themaclife.com/sports/mma/gre… https://t.co/VzeUuQ0O6X

The fact the UFC appears to want the fight to happen is a big factor in it taking place. On paper, it also makes a lot of sense in the lightweight division, with the two men ranked No.7 and No.10 respectively.

However, Ferguson is a much bigger name than Gillespie. Given he is also higher ranked, you can see why he might feel he has little to gain from a potential fight with 'The Gift'.

While this one remains possible, it seems as though a fighter whose at a more similar place in their career would present a better option.

