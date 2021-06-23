5 fights to watch other than the main event on UFC 264

On July 10th, the biggest MMA promotion in the world will host UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena. The event will be headlined by a trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

The fight is going to be a huge selling point going into the promotion of the event, and though we do get the third installment of this historic rivalry, there are plenty of other fighters on this card that are worth tuning in for.

We get appearances from plenty of names worth mentioning, such as Kevin Lee, Carlos Condit, Brad Tavares, and Greg Hardy, as well as up-and-coming fighters such as Sean Brady and Sean O'Malley, and even former title contenders in Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

As we wait anxiously for this third encounter between the two future Hall-of-Famers, the night features plenty of other bouts before the main event that are sure to be interesting and fun to watch.

On that note, let's look at five fights to watch other than the main event at UFC 264.

#5. Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Jennifer Maia (left) meets Jessica Eye (right) at UFC 264

Surprisingly enough, the UFC opted to feature this bout on the early preliminary card, which is perhaps a testament to the quality of fights on the entire card. No.4-ranked women's flyweight Jennifer Maia is coming off a high-profile loss to UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko in November 2020 at UFC 255.

Meanwhile, No.7-ranked Jessica Eye, who has lost three of her last four bouts since unsuccessfully challenging Shevchenko two years ago, is looking to win against Maia.

The winner of the bout is sure to win a title eliminator match against either No.1-ranked Jessica Andrade or No.2-ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh