UFC 264 gets even more stacked with the addition of Michel Pereira vs Niko Price bout

An exciting welterweight contest between Michel Pereira and Niko Price has been added to UFC 264 card, as reported by Brazilian outlet Ag Fight.

Pereira, who last fought knockout artist Khaos Williams, will make his return to the Octagon after nearly six months. Meanwhile, Price's previous fight was against Donald Cerrone in September of 2020, which ended in a draw. However, the bout was later ruled no-contest after Price tested positive for marijuana consumption. He was subsequently suspended for six months.

Pereira and Price are currently unranked in the welterweight division. A win for either could possibly see them enter into the top 15 of the 170-pound weight class.

Pereira, best known for his acrobatics efforts inside the Octagon, will arguably face the toughest challenge of his career when he fights Price. With two consecutive wins over relatively inexperienced fighters in Zelim Imadaev and Khaos Williams, the Brazilian will have to pull out all the stops for a win against 'The Hybrid' at UFC 264.

Who are the other fighters competing at UFC 264?

UFC 264 will be headlined by a highly-anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The pair of lightweights met inside the Octagon for the second time in January, where Poirier handed McGregor his first knockout loss in the UFC.

In his pursuit of earning a title shot, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will also return at UFC 264. The 38-year-old will fight Gilbert Burns, who is ranked No. 3 in the welterweight division.

Popular bantamweight Sean O'Malley is also expected to challenge Luis Smolka at UFC 264. 'Sugar' is coming off a dominant knockout win over Thomas Almeida in his last outing.

The star-studded UFC 264 card also will also see Kevin Lee return to action. 'The Motown Phenom' will step inside the Octagon for the first time in over a year. He succumbed to a crushing defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira in his previous fight, which took place in March of 2020. Lee will face undefeated prospect Sean Brady in a welterweight bout at the event.

Former UFC women's flyweight title contender Jessica 'Evil' Eye will go up against No.4-ranked women's flyweight Jennifer Maia at the event in July.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.