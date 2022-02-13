5 flawless striking displays by UFC fighters 

The evolution of the striking realm in MMA has been fascinating to watch since the inception of the UFC in 1993. The sport was dominated by wrestlers for the longest time as kickboxing, karate and Muay Thai specialists struggled to implement their game inside the cage.

Today, striking specialists ensure that their takedown defense and grappling prowess are up to par before joining the big-time MMA leagues.

Israel Adesanya is a prime example of this. 'The Last Stylebender' put together a 75-5 kickboxing record while simultaneously training in MMA. When he fights opponents with a wrestling background and sub-par striking, the gap in skill is as clear as day in the stand-up exchanges. His TKO victories against Derek Brunson and Rob Wilkinson are testament to this fact.

Having said that, we thought we’d rank the five most flawless striking displays by UFC fighters.

Conor McGregor’s 13-second KO of Jose Aldo, Francis Ngannou’s 20-second KO of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jorge Masvidal’s five-second KO of Ben Askren were hugely efficient striking displays. However, we’re looking at bouts where a fighter systematically dismantles their opponent before ultimately finding a finish.

Let’s get on with the list.

#5. Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira – UFC Fight Night 109

At UFC Fight Night 109, Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira squared off in the main event at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Gustafsson, the hometown hero, was looking to make amends after suffering a TKO loss to Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson in his previous headliner in his native country.

The fight turned out to be a barnburner, winning the 'Fight of the Night' honors on the night. The Swede's striking was several steps ahead of Teixeira's as he picked apart the MMA veteran throughout the bout.

In the fifth round, Gustafsson unleashed a vicious combination of uppercuts that noticeably stunned Teixeira. Realizing that his opponent was clearly compromised, 'The Mauler' uncorked a powerful right hook to finish the bout.

During his interview with Dan Hardy, Gustafsson delivered one of the most memorable post-fight moments in UFC history. The Swede proposed to his partner inside the octagon, sending the crowd in attendance into a frenzy.

Watch the touching moment below:

