5 former UFC fighters who Dana White wouldn't mind re-signing

Given the size of its roster these days, it’s hardly surprising that many fighters depart the UFC each year, whether that’s by being released or leaving for pastures new as a free agent.

Dana White would suggest that losing any fighter doesn’t harm the UFC. But over recent years, there have definitely been a number of departing stars that the UFC president would love to bring back.

Usually, these fighters are ones who’ve gone onto much success with a rival promotion, making the fans wonder quite why the UFC allowed them to leave in the first place.

With that considered, here are five former UFC fighters that Dana White wouldn’t mind re-signing.

#5. Phil Davis – former UFC light heavyweight

Phil Davis has enjoyed more success with Bellator MMA than he did in the UFC

It’s probably fair to say that despite some success in the octagon, Phil Davis never quite lived up to the lofty expectations around him in the UFC.

A former NCAA Division I champion wrestler with Penn State, ‘Mr Wonderful’ debuted in the UFC in 2010 and ran through opponents like Alexander Gustafsson and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira to cement himself in the top 10 at 205 pounds.

However, a perceived dull fighting style meant that the UFC never really tried to establish him as a star. Despite an impressive record of 9-3-1 in the octagon, he was allowed to leave following the end of his contract in early 2015.

Davis immediately signed with Bellator MMA following this and he found immediate success, capturing the promotion’s light heavyweight title with a win over Liam McGeary.

‘Mr Wonderful’ would lose his title to former UFC rival Ryan Bader shortly after, but in the years that have followed, he’s kept himself afloat at the top of Bellator’s 205-pound division, picking up wins over the likes of Lyoto Machida and Yoel Romero.

Add in the fact that Davis is a more well-rounded fighter than he once was, capable of stopping opponents with both strikes and submissions. It’s probably safe to say that Dana White wouldn’t mind bringing him back to mix it with the UFC’s top 205lbers.

