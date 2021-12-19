The UFC has produced some fantastic knockouts to reminisce about in 2021. While technical knockouts (TKOs) are well and good, it’s the one-punch or single-strike KOs that tend to go viral and truly capture the imagination of the general public. We’re talking about the ones that left a fighter’s opponent in another dimension altogether.

A viral knockout could change the course of an MMA fighter’s career. It alters the perception of a fighter in the eyes of matchmakers and fans alike.

Jorge Masvidal became a superstar overnight following his stunning 5-second flying knee KO against Ben Askren. Francis Ngannou’s devastating uppercut against Alistair Overeem sent shockwaves across the combat sports community. Conor McGregor’s 13-second KO against Jose Aldo sparked a gigantic boom in the popularity of the sport.

Last year, UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley saw his stock rise tremendously following his sensational knockout against Impa Kasanganay. He won the ‘Knockout of the Year’ award for 2020.

UFC @ufc



Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳



[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] KO of the Year! 🔓Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳 KO of the Year! 🔓Go all angles on @NewMansa94's masterpiece 😳[ #UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/1ywVZzin5U

That said, we thought we’d take a look at the 5 frontrunners for the UFC’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ award.

We have added a few prerequisites and qualifications for our nominees. These include the level of competition the finish came against, the circumstances surrounding the fight and of course, the skill behind the KO.

#5. Derrick Lewis KOs Curtis Blaydes (at UFC Vegas 19)

Derrick Lewis has delivered an array of memorable knockouts in his time in the UFC. ‘The Black Beast’ has 13 KO/TKO finishes to his name since joining the promotion, the most in UFC history across all weight classes.

Lewis took on Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19.

Many expected him to struggle against a high-level wrestler like Blaydes and the first round was testament to that sentiment. Blaydes oustruck and outpointed Lewis throughout the course of the opening 5 minutes as the latter barely threw a strike.

Turns out, he was looking for one specific opportunity to capitalize on, which presented itself in the second round. Blaydes shot in for a takedown against Lewis, but was met with a powerful uppercut from one of the hardest punchers in the sport. The thunderous punch knocked Blaydes out cold.

UFC @ufc



[ @TheBeast_UFC | He got 𝐀𝐋𝐋 of that right hand 💥[ @TheBeast_UFC | #UFCVegas45 | Dec 18th | LIVE on ESPN+ ] He got 𝐀𝐋𝐋 of that right hand 💥 [ @TheBeast_UFC | #UFCVegas45 | Dec 18th | LIVE on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/iFwXOOxtFk

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham