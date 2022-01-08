5 Georges St-Pierre fights that never happened

For years, Georges St-Pierre dominated the UFC welterweight division, cementing his legacy as an all-time great. The Canadian was one of the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view draws and was instrumental in the promotion’s success in Canada. St-Pierre cleaned out the division during his reign as champion, which was made evident by the number of rematches he fought.

After retaining his title against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167, St-Pierre relinquished his title and took a break from the sport. After 4 years away, ‘Rush’ returned at UFC 217, defeating Michael Bisping to become the new UFC middleweight champion. He would later once again relinquish the title and announce his retirement from the sport.

Although St-Pierre competed against many contenders at 170lbs, there were still interesting fights that never took place. This list will look at 5 George St-Pierre fights that never happened in the UFC.

#5. St-Pierre vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

After Georges St-Pierre became UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, then interim-UFC middleweight champion, was announced as his first challenger.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani St-Pierre decided to vacate the title after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. He informed the UFC of his decision a couple of days ago. That’s why they moved to book Whittaker-Rockhold, which we reported earlier. St-Pierre decided to vacate the title after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. He informed the UFC of his decision a couple of days ago. That’s why they moved to book Whittaker-Rockhold, which we reported earlier.

The former TUF winner began his UFC career as a welterweight and made a permanent move to 185lbs in 2014. The move served him well as he picked up wins over the likes of Uriah Hall, ‘Jacare’ Souza, and Yoel Romero.

After St-Pierre vacated the title due to illness, Whittaker was promoted from interim champion to undisputed champion. With ‘Bobby Knuckes’ having previously fought at 170lbs, he wouldn’t have a significant size advantage over GSP like other middleweights might’ve had.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Robert Whittaker always had a feeling Georges St-Pierre wasn’t going to fight him mmafighting.com/2018/2/9/16980… Robert Whittaker always had a feeling Georges St-Pierre wasn’t going to fight him mmafighting.com/2018/2/9/16980… https://t.co/FlBMYdKgpk

It would’ve been interesting to see if ‘Rush’ would’ve been able to replicate what he did as welterweight champion. There were some great matchups at middleweight and defending his title against Whittaker could have benefited his legacy.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by John Cunningham