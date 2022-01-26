5 great UFC fights to look forward to in February

With the month of January now over for the UFC, fans of the promotion will be looking forward to February, which has a total of four events scheduled.

With a number of excellent-sounding bouts, as well as a major title fight, on tap for February, the second month of 2022 promises to be a big one for the UFC.

Whether or not any of these fights will go down as classics or even be remembered by the time 2022 comes to an end is anyone’s guess, but there’s definitely plenty to look forward to.

With that in mind, here are five great UFC fights to look forward to in February.

#5. UFC middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier could capture a middleweight title shot with a win over Derek Brunson in February

Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to defend his title in the main event of UFC 271 against Robert Whittaker. If ‘The Last Stylebender’ can get past the Australian for a second time, his next foe could well be decided on the event’s undercard.

That undercard sees Jared Cannonier face off against Derek Brunson. Not only is this a meeting of two of the top contenders in the world at 185 pounds, it’s also a clash of two of the most explosive men in the division, too.

A former heavyweight, Cannonier’s punching power has thus far translated remarkably well to middleweight. Since his move to the weight class, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has gone 4-1 in the octagon, stopping David Branch, Jack Hermansson and Anderson Silva, with his only loss coming to Whittaker.

UFC @ufc



@KillaGorillaMMA is a serious contender at 185! Statement. Made.@KillaGorillaMMA is a serious contender at 185! #UFCCopenhagen Statement. Made.@KillaGorillaMMA is a serious contender at 185! #UFCCopenhagen https://t.co/OnkBTecgj9

Brunson, meanwhile, has plenty of highlight reel finishes of his own, including KO’s of Uriah Hall and Edmen Shahbazyan. He is currently on a five-fight win streak, with his most recent victory coming over Darren Till.

Whether Brunson will want to risk exchanging shots with the powerful Cannonier or whether he’ll look to wrestle him is the biggest question thrown up by this fight. Either way, the winner will likely demand a title shot in 2022.

So with those kinds of stakes on offer, this clash is a must-see for any fan.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard