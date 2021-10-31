5 highest-selling UFC PPVs that did not feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is often hailed as the cash cow of the UFC and rightly so. He has promoted and positioned himself in such a way that he is most definitely one of the most marketable fighters on the roster.

On the back of his fame, Conor McGregor managed to find his way to the top-five UFC pay-per-view sales list of all time. The fact he headlined all of those events is a remarkable feat.

The UFC is widely recognized as the premier MMA promotion in the world. What's more, it houses some of the world's most talented and marketable MMA bigwigs like Israel Adesanya, Dustin Poirier, Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes and more.

In addition to fighting their way to the top of the food chain in their respective weight classes, these fighters have brought the promotion a significant amount of financial benefits, by way of pay-per-view sales alone.

In this article, we take a look at the five biggest pay-per-views that did not feature Conor McGregor.

#5. UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey- 1,100,000 pay-per-view sales

Ronda Rousey was reeling from the effects of her loss at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193 as she walked into a massacre against Amanda Nunes. Rousey, who was looking to find her way back to winning ways, was acquainted with the harsh reality of MMA with a devastating first round KO/TKO.

The fact that Rousey wasn't required to participate in any pre-fight promotion for her fight against Nunes only made her loss worse. She was encouraged to focus completely on getting her title back.

The fight against Nunes marked the end of Rousey's journey in MMA, who turned her attention towards WWE and the pro-wrestling scene. Regardless, she was promptly inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

