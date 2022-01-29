5 huge mistakes by UFC fighters in championship fights

UFC championship bouts are high stakes affairs. Sometimes, even the most seasoned veterans of the sport suffer a lapse in judgment. The margin for error at the highest level is minimal. On numerous occasions throughout the history of combat sports, elite professional fighters have made glaring errors that ended up costing them.

At the recently concluded UFC 270, a heavyweight title fight was underway in the main event. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane locked horns for undisputed gold at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Gane picked apart Ngannou in the first two rounds with his elusive striking. ‘The Predator’ rallied back in the third and fourth rounds with his much-improved wrestling.

Gane secured a takedown in the final round. With Ngannou noticeably exhausted, ‘Bon Gamin’ would’ve won the fight if he held on to top position till the final bell. However, the Frenchman opted to go for a heel-hook, giving up top position in the process. This allowed the reigning champion to reverse position, win the round and come away with a unanimous decision victory.

That said, here are five huge errors made by fighters that cost them a championship fight.

#5. Anderson Silva doesn’t take Chris Weidman’s power seriously at UFC 162

Anderson Silva, at the height of his powers, was untouchable inside the octagon. 'The Spider' won the middleweight championship in his second fight in the UFC and subsequently racked up 16 straight wins. The Brazilian secured sensational victories over the likes of Rich Franklin, Dan Henderson, Vitor Belfort, Yushin Okami and Chael Sonnen.

At UFC 162, he took on Chris Weidman. Weidman held a perfect 9-0 record and was coming off a statement-making TKO victory over Mark Munhoz. Few could have predicted the stunning nature of the American's eventual KO win.

Silva employed his trademark taunting tactics in the second round, mocking his opponent while showboating. Unfazed, Weidman closed the distance and finished the Brazilian legend with a barrage of punches.

Anderson Silva's tendency to showboat during fights was going to catch up with him eventually. His loss to Chris Weidman was so much more than a number on a professional record. The remainder of Silva's career was heartbreaking to watch and he went on to win just one more fight before retiring from MMA.

