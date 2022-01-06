"Literally can’t be any dumber than Mr Potato-Head" - Aljamain Sterling takes another jab at Petr Yan's illegal knee

Aljamain Sterling has been incessant with his jabs at Petr Yan ever since their first encounter at UFC 259. He recently took yet another dig at Yan's illegal knee, which brought an unfortunate end to their bout.

In a Twitter post, Sterling poked fun at Yan for breaking the rules despite them being read to him his entire life, backstage, and even during the fight:

"Literally can’t be any dumber than Mr Potato-Head. Rules in the back. Rules your entire career. Rules DURING the fight. #DumbDumb"

The tweet was preceded by another from 'Aljo' mocking the Russian for not being aware of the severity of breaking a rule. Sterling even joked about Yan not knowing that his strike was illegal.

Aljamain Sterling challenged Petr Yan for the bantamweight title at UFC 259 in March last year. Yan was thoroughly outpointing Sterling before the fight ended in unfortunate circumstances in the fourth round.

Despite warnings from the referee, 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee on his downed opponent, who suffered a concussion. The referee called a stop to the contest after 'Funk Master' was rendered unable to continue. Aljamain Sterling became the first UFC fighter to be crowned champion via disqualification.

Aljamain Sterling on his rematch against Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has faced a lot of criticism, with many doubting his claim over the bantamweight strap. The UFC even scheduled an interim title bout at UFC 267, where Petr Yan emerged as the winner against Cory Sandhagen.

Sterling is now scheduled to fight Yan in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 272 in March. 'Funk Master' wants to silence his critics for good when he faces Yan in the title unifier. He recently said on his YouTube channel:

“I thought COVID was going to slow me down a lot more, but the way I felt the last three days, I’m definitely sore because that is quite a grind in a short amount of time after not having any type of activity… I’m just excited to get back out there and compete. It’s going to be a good one and the fans are going to get their money’s worth, and that’s all that matters to me. I want to make money and I want to just shut these clowns up.”

Catch Aljamain Sterling's entire video below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak