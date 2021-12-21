5 inactive UFC fighters who could make a return in 2022

2021 in the UFC has seen many of MMA's big stars stay at the top of their game while a number of new stars have joined the sport's elite. With that being said, it's also seen a number of notable absentees from some of the sport's biggest names.

A number of former champions did not grace the octagon for the duration of 2021. While 2022 may be too soon for some to make a return, for others it may be the year we see them back fighting in the UFC.

In the fight game it's not unusual for stars to face lengthy spells on the sidelines. Typically, this is due to injuries given the sport's violent nature, but we've also seen politics, financial disputes and legal issues creating hurdles for fighters.

Here are 5 inactive fighters we can expect to return to the octagon in 2022, ranked just how likely we are to see them back in the UFC:

#5. Jon Jones - Former UFC light heavyweight champion

Jones's last fight was February 8 2020 at UFC 247

Many consider Jon Jones the greatest fighter of all time, however, 2021 was most certainly not his year. For the first time since the beginning of his professional career, Jones did not fight a single time in the calendar year. He was also arrested in September whilst attending the UFC's Hall of Fame ceremony.

That's not to say we should write the former light heavyweight champion off. He has stated he was taking 2022 off to bulk up for a move to heavyweight and recently suggested he would be returning to wrestle AEW's Jake Hager.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jake Hager says not so fast to his grappling match against Jon Jones. Jake Hager says not so fast to his grappling match against Jon Jones. https://t.co/T07wx9RCxb

However, that no longer appears to be the case and his move up to heavyweight is still yet to materialize. On top of the financial disputes Jones has had with the UFC recently, 'Bones' continues to struggle to stay out of trouble away from the octagon and it remains to be seen if we will see Jon Jones return to the UFC in 2022.

