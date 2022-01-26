5 intense UFC rivalries that produced disappointing fights

The UFC has always been built on the back of epic rivalries. Many have produced some of the promotion’s best-loved fights, with the likes of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz and Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz instantly coming to mind.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec30.2006



14 years ago today,



The rematch between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz headlined UFC 66.



This was the first UFC PPV in history that surpassed 1 Million PPV Buys. Dec30.200614 years ago today,The rematch between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz headlined UFC 66.This was the first UFC PPV in history that surpassed 1 Million PPV Buys. https://t.co/uiPjl8OYxG

While some great rivalries have produced great fights for the UFC, unfortunately this has not been the case on every occasion, as some major feuds have unfortunately led to damp squibs.

Sometimes these disappointing fights were caused by too much respect between the fighters. Other times, one or both of the combatants seemed to simply overthink the task ahead of them.

Either way, whenever a bitter rivalry produces a poor fight, it’s disappointing for both the fans and the promotion itself.

Here are five intense UFC rivalries that produced disappointing fights.

#5. Ken Shamrock vs. Royce Gracie – UFC 5

Ken Shamrock's second meeting with Royce Gracie failed to set the octagon alight

The UFC’s earliest shows were promoted as a way to find which martial art was the most effective in a “real fight” scenario. However, it didn’t take long for the promotion to realize that pushing star fighters was the way to really build momentum.

The first star built by the fledgling promotion was Royce Gracie, whose Brazilian jiu-jitsu flummoxed every fighter he faced in the first four tournaments he participated in. That introduced the world to the idea of ground fighting and submissions.

The second fighter was not quite as successful as Gracie inside the octagon, but Ken Shamrock looked and carried himself like a star. By the time the promotion’s fifth show came around, fans were clamoring for him to have a second shot at Gracie, who had submitted a less-experienced Shamrock in the inaugural tournament.

UFC 5, therefore, was headlined by a second clash between the two, with a newly-introduced ‘Superfight’ title on the line. Everyone was intrigued as to whether Gracie could submit Shamrock again, or whether the superior power of ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’ would pull him through.

In the end, neither thing happened. Shamrock was happy to settle into Gracie’s guard and while he was able to neutralize the Brazilian’s submissions, he was unable to risk putting much offense together himself.

The fight somehow dragged on for a total of 36 minutes. When it finally ended and was declared a draw, the fans showered the octagon with boos, even as the two fighters showed each other respect.

This rivalry could hardly have produced a more disappointing outcome. While Bellator MMA promoted a third fight between the two, with both men in their 50’s, in 2016, it couldn’t wash away the stench of this clash.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Apr7.1995



Ken Shamrock & Royce Gracie fight to a 36 minute draw at UFC 5.



This still stands as the longest fight in UFC history. Apr7.1995Ken Shamrock & Royce Gracie fight to a 36 minute draw at UFC 5.This still stands as the longest fight in UFC history. https://t.co/rx4ezWN6HN

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard