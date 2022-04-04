5 interesting facts about former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has proven to be a generational, professional athlete. The current WWE superstar transitioned from collegiate wrestling to professional wrestling in 2000. During his tenure in WWE, he has become one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers of all time.

His transition to MMA was just as impressive. He took the sport by storm when he joined the UFC after only one professional fight. 'The Beast' carried over his popularity into the octagon and got many fans interested in MMA. He was a massive pay-per-view draw and set records for the promotion during his UFC career.

One thing that's for certain is that the former UFC heavyweight champion has rarely done interviews. That has since changed in recent months and he has opened up about his rich experience as a professional athlete, fighter, and wrestler. This list will look at five interesting facts about former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar..

#5. Brock Lesnar owns his own farm and has his own meat product

Brock Lesnar came from humble beginnings. He grew up on a farm with little money and developed a great work ethic that has since served him well.

In a recent guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, 'The Beast' spoke about pursuing business ventures during the pandemic. He mentioned that a few of his hobbies are ice fishing and hunting at his farm in Saskatchewan, Canada. While searching for videos on YouTube to learn more about butchering and the business, he said he came across The Bearded Butchers. On one of the episodes, he said:

"I meet up with the Butchers and took my kids out there, we slaughtered some animals and we did the whole thing. Spent like four days out there. And so, yeah, that's what I've been doing. I enjoy my butcher shop. I love getting out there, grinding my own meat up, working with my own seasonings and all of that stuff."

#4. Brock Lesnar almost made the Minnesota Vikings (NFL) roster

Brock Lesnar has always challenged himself athletically and has left no stone unturned. At the height of his popularity in 2004, he left WWE to pursue a career in NFL.

It seems ludicrous that one of the most iconic faces of WWE would want to leave the sport for a completely different career. The reason behind this was that he didn't enjoy the rigorous travel schedule anymore and wanted to make a change before it was too late. The Minnesota Vikings in the NFL offered him that opportunity. He attended a training camp and performed very well at the combine.

Although he stuck around for the entire training camp, he ended up being one of the Vikings' final cuts. If he had made it to the NFL, it could've changed the trajectory of his WWE career. It's also possible that he might not have pursued an MMA career had the Vikings signed him.

#3. Brock Lesnar is a former NCAA Div 1 National wrestling champion

Lesnar's decorated collegiate wrestling background helped put him in the upper echelon of national wrestlers. While representing the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, he won the 2000 NCAA Div 1 National Wrestling Championship. His athleticism helped him stand out as he could execute impressive moves for a man his size.

Despite winning the National Wrestling Championship in 2000, he did go through his fair share of adversity. 'The Beast' was the runner-up in 1999 after losing to future three-time Super Bowl champion Stephen Neal. It wasn't a loss he should be ashamed of, as Neal was the defending champion.

Aside from the loss in the 1999 finals, 'The Beast' still had an outstanding collegiate wrestling career. He had an overall record of 106-5 and was a two-time NCAA All-American.

#2. Brock Lesnar became UFC heavyweight champion in his fourth professional fight

Brock Lesnar took the MMA world by storm when he joined the UFC in 2008. Despite a submission loss in his debut to former heavyweight champion Frank Mir, Dana White still gave him another opportunity.

'The Beast' fought veteran heavyweight Heath Herring and dominated him en route to a unanimous decision. He dropped him in the early moments of the fight and took over from there. It was an impressive win as he earned the respect of the MMA community for picking up his first UFC win. Usually, a fighter would gradually ascend the rankings, but he wasn't an ordinary fighter.

The UFC took advantage of his star power and gave him a heavyweight title shot against Randy Couture. 'The Beast' dropped 'The Natural' with a powerful straight-right and finished him with hammer fists in round two. He did the unthinkable as he became UFC heavyweight champion in only his fourth professional fight.

#1) Lesnar has main evented WWE WrestleMania four times

Brock Lesnar has been a fixture at WrestleMania throughout his WWE tenure. The company has always had high hopes for him since recruiting him while still in college.

'The Beast' has become one of WWE's biggest stars, which is evident in the number of WrestleMania events he has headlined. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, and headlining the main event is a very significant accomplishment. The main event is usually reserved for the program that the company has invested the most time and money in. At the same time, they are also relied on to ensure the event is a success.

His matches have delivered some of the company's most memorable WrestleMania moments. He main evented WrestleMania four times and this year will be his fifth time. Some of his opponents in the main event matches include Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns (twice), and Drew McIntyre.

