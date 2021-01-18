5 interesting facts UFC fans need to know about Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler signed with the UFC in September 2020 after his Bellator contract expired a month earlier. Thanks to his impressive record at Bellator, the 34-year-old was widely considered one of the best lightweights in the world outside of the UFC.

Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion, who competed in the promotion for almost a decade before the UFC got hold of him. The Nashville native was a backup fighter for UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, but he didn't get the opportunity to step foot inside the octagon.

On his second visit to the 'Fight Island', Michael Chandler will finally make his debut against the No.6 ranked lightweight, Dan Hooker, on January 23 at UFC 257. With Chandler set to share the UFC octagon for the first time against Hooker, here are five interesting facts that UFC fans need to know about the former Bellator champ.

1. Michael Chandler was a member of his high school's honor roll in every term

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler attended the Northwest High School, Missouri, where he was on the honor roll in every term. Chandler enjoyed a stellar sports record in his high school with three varsity letters under his belt.

He had a knack for wrestling from an early age as he finished second at the 2004 Missouri State High School Championships in wrestling and bagged the award of 'Most Valuable Wrestler'.

Chandler was also a football player. His exploits on the football field and wrestling mat, plus, his academic grades consistently earned him a place in his high school's honor roll.

The UFC lightweight graduated from the Northwest High School in 2004 and later enrolled himself at the University of Missouri.

2. Michael Chandler has a degree in Personal Finance Management Services

Brie Willett, Chandler's wife

Michael Chandler attained a degree in Personal Finance Management Servies after graduating from the University of Missouri.

Speaking to MYMMANEWS, Chandler once revealed that if he were not a mixed martial artist, he would have tried his hands at becoming a wealth advisor or a financial planner. He also stated that he has always shown keen interest in being financially well-versed.

"I’m trying to make sure that the moves I make now, financially, are going to set myself up in the future and my future wife and future children. I’m taking those steps now instead of being caught off guard down the road. I got my degree in Personal Financial Management Services so I would be doing that or some type of wealth advisor or financial planner," said Chandler.

3. Michael Chandler has defeated two UFC lightweight champions

Michael Chandler and former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez

Michael Chandler's time in Bellator saw him earn two huge victories against former UFC lightweight champions Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson.

The 34-year-old first defeated Alvarez in 2011, a time before 'The Underground King' made his debut in the UFC. Chandler and Alvarez engaged in a four-round slugfest, widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. Chandler won the contest via submission in the fourth round. Both the fighters collided once again in 2013, where Alvarez successfully avenged his previous loss.

Michael Chandler has also defeated Benson Henderson, a former UFC lightweight champion. He got the victory over Henderson in his last fight at Bellator in August of 2020. Although Henderson is not in his prime anymore, a win against a former UFC champion will always be a special perk for the 34-year-old.

Michael Chandler would be hoping to get the better of another champion in the UFC, for which he has to do something "spectacular". If he manages to beat Dan Hooker in style, Chandler may get an opportunity to lay a claim on the lightweight belt.

4. Michael Chandler has an incredible standing guillotine choke submission win

Michael Chandler's fight against Chris Page at Bellator 32 in 2010 saw him pull off a stunning standing guillotine choke that recorded a first-round victory for the 34-year-old.

Chandler was aggressive right off the bat against Page and secured an early takedown before engaging in nasty ground and pound. He continued firing heavy leather at Paige before successfully submitting him with a rare standing guillotine choke.

The standing guillotine choke is considered one of the coolest submissions in mixed martial arts. It became popular after UFC light heavyweight great Jon Jones performed the move against Lyoto Machida in 2011. 'Bones' was struggling in the fight before he got hold of Machida's neck.

5. A heart-warming story of Michael Chandler and a cancer patient

Michael Chandler once met a 7-year-old cancer patient named Robbie Chandler. Two weeks after his interaction with Robbie, the 7-year-old succumbed to cancer, which left Chandler distressed.

Michael Chandler sold customised T-shirts with "Blessed" imprinted on them, a tattoo that the 34-year-old dons on his chest.

Robbie's death moved the former Bellator star, and he donated the proceedings to Friends of Kids with Cancer, a charity based in St. Louis.

"That was a very special day for me, and I enjoyed spending time with him (Robbie Chandler)... I've been blessed in my own life, and I believe that much is expected of those to whom much has been given," Chandler told ThePostGame.