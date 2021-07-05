5 of the most intriguing storylines to watch heading into UFC 264

UFC 264 is right around the corner. Headlined by a high-stakes trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the pay-per-view event is expected to produce the next title challenger in the UFC lightweight division.

But looking at the lineup, there's a lot at stake at UFC 264 beyond the lightweight title picture. With many high-profile fighters returning for the July 10 PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 264 could be a career-defining moment for several fighters on the card.

For all the marbles! 💎🇮🇪#UFC264 | July 10 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/xGmAKwF1RX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 4, 2021

While there won't be any title fights that night, the presence of consequential fights makes UFC 264 as significant as any other event this year.

With that in mind, let's have a look at five intriguing storylines that could unfold at UFC 264:

#5 Will Ryan Hall get more fights after UFC 264?

Ryan Hall will face Ilia Topuria at UFC 264

Ryan Hall is one of the biggest cult heroes among hardcore MMA fans. Despite his popularity, however, he only has four UFC fights under his belt after spending over five years with the promotion.

What gives? Hall believes he's one of the most avoided fighters on the UFC roster. Known for his patented Imanari roll-heel hook combo, Hall thinks his reputation as one of the best leg lock specialists in promotion scares off his potential opponents.

Hall's signature move, the heel hook, is considered one of the most dangerous submissions in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as it yields a high injury rate, especially to ligaments in the knee. In fact, it is banned in many BJJ and Sambo tournaments, except in high-level competitions and in professional MMA.

On top of that, Hall's status as an unranked featherweight doesn't make him an enticing matchup for up-and-comers. Simply put, the risk of fighting him outweighs the reward of beating him.

At 36-years-old, however, Hall is running out of time to make strides in the UFC's 145-pound division. If 'The Wizard' can get past an equally skilled grappler in Ilia Topuria, the fanfare that follows him should hopefully translate into more fights in the UFC moving forward.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Avinash Tewari