5 most intriguing storylines to watch ahead of UFC 266

UFC 266 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked events in recent months. With several marquee matchups lined up and two title fights, UFC 266 is definitely a must-see pay-per-view.

The featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will headline the star-studded event. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also defend her throne against in-form veteran Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266.

On top of that, the long wait for Nick Diaz's return will finally be over. He'll take on Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making. Top contenders Dan Hooker, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jessica Andrade and Marlon Moraes will all be in action too.

Needless to say, there are several reasons to tune into Saturday night's blockbuster event. If those aren't enough to convince you, here are five of the most intriguing storylines to watch ahead of UFC 266.

#5. Dan Hooker's journey back to relevance starts at UFC 266

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker has fallen on hard times in his most recent outings. Despite being one of the most promising lightweights on the UFC roster, Hooker is currently on a slippery slope after back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Losing to Poirier and Chandler should be nothing to be ashamed of. After all, those guys belong in the upper echelon of the most talent-rich division in the promotion. However, Hooker is in dire need of a rebound win if he wants to keep his place among the elite.

That's especially true come Saturday night when he squares off against German prospect Nasrat Haqparast. It's unquestionable that Hooker's desire to compete is still there. After all, he went to great lengths to fix his U.S. visa troubles and subsequently save his UFC 266 fight.

The question, however, is whether the Kiwi fighter can still withstand the physically demanding nature of the sport. At 31, Hooker is relatively young and should still be in his athletic prime.

However, it's no secret that a fighter's shelf life is usually determined by their in-cage wear and tear and not necessarily their chronological age. In that respect, Hooker has been fighting professionally for 12 years. At UFC 266, 'The Hangman' will have the opportunity to prove that he's still a force to be reckoned with.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard