5 journeymen fighters who became UFC champions

Some UFC fighters immediately look like future champions the moment they step inside the octagon. The likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov looked destined to become titleholders even in the early days of their careers.

But few fighters on the UFC roster possess the same career path and natural talent as Jones or Khabib. For some, the road to the title revolves around timing and luck as they claw their way up the rankings.

A combination of these factors have led to many middle-of-the-pack fighters realizing their lifelong goals of becoming UFC champions. On that note, let's look at five journeymen fighters who captured titles in the UFC.

#5 Charles Oliveira

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira has had the longest journey to a title of any other UFC champion in the promotion's history. It took 'Do Bronx' nearly 11 years and 28 fights in the octagon to capture the most prestigious prize in MMA.

Oliveira has always been a standout in the lightweight division but was never seen as someone who could reach the mountain top. Between 2010 and 2017, Oliveira collected ten wins, seven losses and one no-contest. His record was respectable but not attention-grabbing, especially in the talent-rich 155-pound division.

But since losing to Paul Felder at UFC 218, Oliveira has evolved into a well-rounded elite. Primarily known as a submission specialist, Oliveira showcased his punching power when he scored back-to-back knockout wins over Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon. He also submitted Kevin Lee and dominated Tony Ferguson to establish himself as a legitimate threat to the title.

Oliveira caught a much-needed break when Nurmagomedov relinquished his belt after retiring. Top-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier opted to fight Conor McGregor in a lucrative trilogy bout instead of going for the championship.

Just like that, Oliveira found himself in a position to grab the vacant lightweight crown against newcomer Michael Chandler at UFC 262. Needless to say, he made the most out of his opportunity, knocking the ex-Bellator champion out in the second round.

#4 Forrest Griffin

UFC106: Ortiz vs. Griffin 2

Forrest Griffin's name will forever be etched in UFC history as the first-ever TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) winner. But his unexpected championship win at UFC 86 was the highlight of his career.

As a mainstay in the light heavyweight division, Griffin was always regarded as a top contender. However, many doubted he'd get over the hump after losing to UFC fellow stars Tito Ortiz and Keith Jardine.

That changed in 2008 when he earned a title shot against then-champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. Griffin came into the fight as an underdog but soon shattered the odds by implementing a sound strategy that earned him the win.

Griffin primarily used his jab and went after Jackson's lead leg with low kicks. Jackson admitted that the challenger's game plan worked, even revealing in the post-fight interview that Griffin "jacked up" his leg.

To this day, UFC president Dana White credits Griffin for the UFC's success. His barnburner with Stephan Bonnar in the TUF 1 finale showcased the excitement of MMA fights in front of millions.

#3 Jan Blachowicz

UFC 259 Press Conference

Jan Blachowicz's championship run is the perfect example of how to overcome early-career stumbles in the octagon. The Polish heavy-hitter had a forgettable start in the UFC after going 2-4 in his first six fights.

In 2017, Blachowicz finally found his groove when he put together a four-fight winning streak. However, the Pole suffered a setback after being defeated by future title-challenger Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night 145.

But the Polish heavy-hitter was not discouraged by the loss and soon went back to his winning ways. Blachowicz regained momentum after winning three straight fights against Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza and Corey Anderson.

A golden opportunity arose when Jon Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight throne after defending it in UFC 247. In the absence of 'Bones', the promotion tapped Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes to headline UFC 253 with the light heavyweight crown on the line.

Blachowicz, 37 years old at the time, became the undisputed champion after he knocked out the much younger Reyes in round two.

#2 Miesha Tate

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

The only journeywoman on the list, Miesha Tate, has always been one of the most talented fighters in the women's bantamweight division. The biggest hurdle in her career came in the form of Ronda Rousey, whom Tate couldn't overcome after two fights across two promotions.

In Strikeforce, Tate suffered the most gruesome defeat of her career when Rousey locked her in an armbar and broke her left arm. The pair fought again at UFC 168 with Rousey's UFC bantamweight crown on the line. But it was déjà vu for Tate after she succumbed to the same submission hold that Rousey used in their initial encounter.

But 'Cupcake' would make her way to the mountaintop just the same. Holly Holm dethroned Rousey to become the new queen of the UFC bantamweight division. And for her first title defense at UFC 196, Tate stepped up as the challenger.

Holm was on her way to defending the title as she dominated the fight for almost five rounds. But Tate had other ideas.

In a stunning turn of events, Tate imposed her will on the champion and forced her to submit in the final round. 'Cupcake' forcibly took Holm's back, dragged her to the ground, and sunk in a rear-naked choke for the win.

#1 Michael Bisping

UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2

Michael Bisping's late-career resurgence is one of the most unforgettable moments in UFC history. The Briton is one of the most recognizable figures in the octagon and among the most beloved champions in the promotion's history.

'The Count' emerged as a star after winning the third season of TUF. However, he spent most of his time in the UFC as a gatekeeper and seemed destined to retire as a journeyman. Bisping was thought of as a consistent fighter but not good enough to earn the coveted UFC gold.

🚨 KO INCOMING 🚨@Bisping shocks the world at UFC 199 to become MW champ 😳 #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/lzUuqY6sr9 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2017

That notion changed when an injury to Chris Weidman opened up a golden opportunity for Bisping.

With only 17 days to prepare, Bisping stepped up as a short-notice replacement to challenge Luke Rockhold for the UFC middleweight title. The 37-year-old shocked the world when he knocked Rockhold out in round two to capture the strap.