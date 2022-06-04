5 keys to victory for Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 207

It hasn't even been three months since Alexander Volkov lost in the most decisive way ever. However, at only 33-years-old, the towering Russian is still learning, growing, and improving. This loss to top prospect Tom Aspinall could very well prove to be the loss that'll really light a fire under 'Drago'.

The most exciting part about this speculation is that fans don't have to wait too long to see if the requisite improvements were made, as he's one-half of the titular bout for this weekend's main event.

As the 6'7" heavyweight contender looks to revert back to his winning ways, the man that stands in front of him is the heavy-handed Jairzinho Rozenstruik. 'Bigi Boy' opposes the Russian and brings a 92% finishing rate into the cage with him. This is a winnable bout for Volkov, but he needs to be strategic in his approach and execution.

Here are five keys to victory for Alexander Volkov.

#5. Alexander Volkov needs to utilize his length

Alexander Volkov jabbing Roy Nelson

Story continues below ad

The tale of the tape will showcase the physical advantages that Volkov has over his opponent this weekend. When it comes to boxing, 'Drago' has a 2" reach advantage that he should look to make the most of.

The biggest physical advantage should be in his leg reach. Volkov has proven to be kick-heavy before, especially against heavy hitters, so the 6.5" advantage he has over 'Bigi Boy' will be a great asset for the Russian when the cage door shuts.

Story continues below ad

Not engaging in an in-close slug-fest would be very wise and subsequent to the 33-year-old making the most of his physical leverage. Rozenstruik is heavy and hits very hard. The path of least resistance for Volkov is to keep his opponent at the very end of his strikes.

#4. Keep the shots straight and tight

UFC Fight Night: Volkov(right) v Overeem

Alexander Volkov, though he continues to improve, is a master of his craft. His striking has proven to be successful so far into his career and has aided him in getting his hand raised in M-1, Bellator and the UFC.

Story continues below ad

Couple the straight shots with the previously listed reach advantage and 'Drago' is more likely to walk away from this bout the victor. Prodding jabs, snapping teeps and whip-like roundhouse kicks will punish Rozenstruik all while mitigating the dangers of trading with him.

Knees and elbows will work well, too. While these will be a little more dicey, they'll let 'Bigi Boy' know that he's not safe anywhere, not even fighting a more up-close fight. The knees will be especially useful in this bout, should the fighters get close enough.

Story continues below ad

#3. Attack the body

UFC Fight Night: Volkov kicks Nelson

With the previous two entries in mind, attacking the body would make a lot of sense for the taller fighter. Using his knees, teeps, kicks and ripping some hooks to the body will all chip away at Rozenstruik.

Also, it's a five-round fight. With the possibility of going into deep waters, taking away his opponent's gas tank could be very helpful in securing the win or even a late finish should the fight play out that long.

Story continues below ad

Furthermore, attacking the body will set up the shots to the head. Head-hunting isn't what Volkov is known for. His diverse attack and strategic approach are what defines the Russian fighter. Remaining true to his style and being crafty while being offensive will aid him to victory. 'Bigi Boy' is quite the threat, so Volkov should be as strategic as ever if he wants to get back into the win column.

#2. Mix in takedowns/takedown attempts

Story continues below ad

UFC 254: Alexander Volkov(left) v Harris

The Russian is a striker first and foremost, but he's savvy when it comes to the grappling department. He may not be from the mountains of Dagestan or have the wrestling pedigree to reflect that, but if he mixes in takedowns, or even just the threat of takedowns, then this fight could sway drastically into his favor.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



"I don't think he's going to stand and strike with me. I think he's going to try and take me down."



Full interview: @JairRozenstruik not convinced Alexander Volkov is going to be willing to engage in a standup battle in #UFCVegas56 headliner."I don't think he's going to stand and strike with me. I think he's going to try and take me down."Full interview: youtu.be/2mt7a8aD1ss .@JairRozenstruik not convinced Alexander Volkov is going to be willing to engage in a standup battle in #UFCVegas56 headliner."I don't think he's going to stand and strike with me. I think he's going to try and take me down."Full interview: youtu.be/2mt7a8aD1ss https://t.co/gG24nzLfwY

Story continues below ad

Should Rozenstruik begin to question his attacks because of the looming threat of being taken down, it'll diminish his offense. The takedown threats will open up windows for landing significant strikes. As seen when Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped Conor McGregor, good grappling will benefit the stand-up.

Lastly, there's also the possibility that Alexander Volkov will successfully finish his wrestling attacks. Takedowns and top-control will win rounds, open up submission opportunities and present the chance to rain down strikes from the top position.

#1. Be patient/avoid a firefight

Alexander Volkov taking on Roy Nelson

Story continues below ad

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is a phenomenal striker with an extensive background in kickboxing. He's not a brawler, but rather he's a very technical and efficient striker. However, the dirtier the fight is, the more it would seem to play into the favor of Rozenstruik, seeing as he has the power advantage in this main event equation. It's also worth noting that, although he's a complete fighter, Rozenstruik relies on his striking abilities a bit too much at times. The more of an all-out martial arts fight this is, the better Volkov's chances are.

Story continues below ad

Regadless, 'Drago' needs to earn the respect of his opponent and show him that he's there to fight, but he would be wise to do it on his own terms. Landing strikes from the outside, not rushing the finish and being calculated above all else will see Volkov coast towards victory.

All easier said than done, especially against a frightening fighter such as Rozenstruick. But these keys to victory will be some of the elements needed for Alexander Volkov to correct his course and take another step towards the UFC title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far