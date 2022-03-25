The UFC employs some of the best athletes and captivating personalities in the world. This is great for the sport but also results in a majority of fighters going unnoticed. Only time and further success will grant these relatively unnoticed fighters the recognition they deserve.

Not many fighters will have the luxury of gaining a mass-following overnight. While great performances will stand out, there is a good chance of being washed over with another fighter's performance just a week afterward.

Even die-hard UFC fans can struggle to keep track of the up-and-coming fighters as there are quite a few athletes to keep tabs on. Headlines are updated every day, whereas fighters average 2-3 fights a year. These performances need to have great results, as it only takes a small setback to crumble any momentum built thus far.

It's important for fans to recognize these talented athletes, even if they're not quite at the top yet. These are the names that'll make the undercard pop or the ones that'll have inspiring stories such as Brandon Moreno's. Here are 5 lesser-known UFC fighters set to grab the spotlight this year.

#5. Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev takes on Bobby Green at UFC 265

With a 11-1 record to back up the hype, Rafael Fiziev could very well be the best striker in the UFC right now. Making the switch from Muay Thai to MMA in 2015, he's finished 8 of his 11 wins.

Tiger Muay Thai has quite the pedigree of talented strikers who train at or have visited the gym. Having hosted the likes of Dan Hooker, Petr Yan, Valentina Schevchenko, etc... the list goes on for awhile. 'Ataman' has such a high-level of striking that he coaches at this gym.

Fiziev's current 5-fight winning streak launched him into becoming one of the biggest names in the lightweight division. A bout against former champion Rafael Dos Anjos was scheduled but unfortunately that didn't happen as Fiziev was forced to pull out.

At 29-years-old, it seems that Fiziev will only be improving moving forward and that he'll be a problem for the top of the very stacked lightweight division. If this momentum continues, 2022 will be a bright yeat for Rafael Fiziev.

#4. Song Yadong

Song Yadong faces Casey Kenney at UFC 265

Team Alpha Male standout Song Yadong is well on his way to earning a title shot this year. Recently knocking out former title challenger Marlon Moraes, Yadong has a solid case for a big-name fight next.

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA



takes a look at his evolution and depth



overtimeheroics.net/2022/03/21/the… An up and coming star, Song Yadong could very well be the next big thing. @brent_dolan takes a look at his evolution and depth An up and coming star, Song Yadong could very well be the next big thing. @brent_dolan takes a look at his evolution and depth👇 overtimeheroics.net/2022/03/21/the…

Banatmweight is the most stacked it's ever been. Abounded by marquee names and talented athletes, making a mark in the 135lb division is quite the task. His spectacular finish of Moraes has the entire division on notice.

Not only will 'Kung Fu Monkey' be fighting up the ranks next, there's a good chance that 2022 will have him headlining a Fight Night or opening up a PPV event. This year is looking promising for this Chinese fighter.

#3. Grant Dawson

UFC Fight Night: Dawson v Narimani

Glory MMA's Grant Dawson might be coming off of a draw, but he has all the potential to make 2022 his year. From fighting under the tutelage of James Krause, who may be one of the most MMA-studious coaches in the game, to recently making the move to American Top Team in Florida, the 28-year-old has made improvements in spades with each performance and is expected to continue doing so.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook



KO 3rd round (+1600)

Grant Dawson gets the knockout in the final seconds of the 3rd roundKO 3rd round (+1600) Grant Dawson gets the knockout in the final seconds of the 3rd round KO 3rd round (+1600) ✅ https://t.co/lIpYLzobQk

5-0-1 with 3 finishes in the promotion, Dawson has a very imposing style. His striking is catching up to his grappling ability, which is troubling for other lightweights. 'KGD' has proven time and time again to be a dominant fighter, but the will to win was on full display when he took on Leonardo Santos. As close as this fight was, it seemed as if it was down to who wanted it more in the third round. Dawson certainly showed that he wanted it as he scored the last-second knockout and handed Santos his first loss in the UFC.

The sky truly is the limit for the 28-year-old -- fighting up the ranks and an active 2022 will serve this potential lightweight contender very well.

#2. Adrian Yanez

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen v Dillashaw Weigh-in

With the 'Best boxer in the UFC' argument being fueled by fans and fighters alike, Adrian Yanez's name has repeatedly popped up in this conversation. 4 wins, 3 finishes -- Yanez has looked very promising in his UFC run so far.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA Adrian Yanez does it AGAIN! It's nothing but knockouts when this man fights 🤯 #UFCVegas32 Adrian Yanez does it AGAIN! It's nothing but knockouts when this man fights 🤯 #UFCVegas32 https://t.co/0XzDZD7sBw

While Yanez hasn't fought at the top of the division yet, he's taken out other highly-touted prospects. After great wins over Randy Costa and Davey Grant, Yanez should be jumping up the rankings in search of his next opponent.

As the 28-year-old may be lesser known, his talent has been recognized by the best in the division. Incumbent champion Aljamain Sterling has recruited Yanez to help him prepare for his rematch against fellow talented striker, Petr Yan. Moreover, Yanez is loved by the fans, and that will work in his favor tremendously when moving up the ranks. He's a truly nice guy and good on the microphone -- mix that up with his skills in the cage and he should see a great rise in his stock this year.

#1. Alex Pereira

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2

Kickboxing star turned MMA fighter Alex Pereira is looking to climb the ranks of the UFC middleweight division and fast. While 'Poatan' may not be a household name just yet, that doesn't mean he hasn't fought any.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani This is Alex Pereira KO. Very scary aftermath. His opponent, Thomas Powell, was out cold for approximately 5 minutes. Didn’t move. One of the scariest byproducts of a KO in recent memory. This is Alex Pereira KO. Very scary aftermath. His opponent, Thomas Powell, was out cold for approximately 5 minutes. Didn’t move. One of the scariest byproducts of a KO in recent memory. https://t.co/1qdz8RwV5u

The 34-year-old Brazilian has 2 wins over middleweight star Israel Adesanya in the realm of kickboxing. One of these wins came by way of knockout. As MMA is a completely different sport, these victories will aid Pereira on his way to the top of the division.

After recently defeating a very tough task in Bruno Silva -- who was on a 7 fight, 7 KO/TKO win streak -- Pereira should be catapulted up the ranks and will most likely be taking on some of the more well-known fighters in the plentiful UFC middleweight division.

Edited by wkhuff20