5 Likely opponents for Nate Diaz in the UFC

Nate Diaz has been a mainstay in the UFC since winning season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter. He quickly stepped out of his brother Nick's shadow and had success inside the octagon. His durability and authentic personality led to him being a popular fighter and big star for the promotion.

Diaz hasn't fought since last June, where he lost a decision to Leon Edwards. He has one fight remaining on his current deal and is yet to have a fight booked. This is unfortunate as the former TUF winner has been vocal that he wants to fight. However, no opponents have been announced, with many fans speculating that there could be more to the issue.

The promotion will eventually have to offer him a fight, but there are many factors involved. Diaz is a big name, so matching him up with an upstart fighter wouldn't make much sense. He should fight somebody of similar status in the sport, so that all involved can benefit.

#5. Former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns' popularity has significantly increased since UFC 273. He fought Khamzat Chimaev in an epic slugfest that will definitely receive consideration for Fight of the Year. Although Chimaev earned a unanimous decision win, Burns still received a win bonus because of how great the fight was.

Based on what transpired in his previous bout, 'Durinho' vs. Diaz could be an appealing bout for the promotion. Both fighters are 1-2 in their last three bouts, so it wouldn't be a drastic mismatch. In addition, they are both close in age as Diaz is 37 and Burns will turn 36 later this month.

It would be exciting to see how the fight would unfold. Diaz throws a lot of volume with his strikes, while Burns throws more power into his strikes. They also both have great jiu-jitsu, which could result in a very strategic bout.

#4. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has kept all options open for his UFC return. The former two-division champion has been called out by many fighters both at lightweight and welterweight. With plenty of possible opponents to choose from, the thought of a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz could be appealing.

McGregor vs. Diaz is one of the sport's biggest rivalries and their previous bouts set records for the promotion. Their first encounter in March 2016 generated over 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. Diaz submitted the then-featherweight champion in the second round, which set the stage for a rematch.

In August 2016, 'The Notorious' got revenge as he defeated the former TUF winner via majority decision. The rematch was more successful for the promotion as it generated 1.65 million pay-per-view buys. The trilogy could surpass those numbers.

#3. UFC 'BMF' titleholder Jorge Masvidal

Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal seems like a bout that the UFC could book again. In 2019, the two popular scrappers headlined Madison Square Garden for the 'BMF' title. The promotion created the championship specifically for this bout.

Despite hype leading into the event, the bout wasn't the result that many expected. 'Gamebred' defeated Diaz via doctor's stoppage after the cageside doctor ruled that Diaz was unable to safely continue. The Stockton native was unhappy with the decision as he felt that he could have continued.

Since then, the two have gone in a different direction. Masvidal unsuccessfully challenged Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship twice before lost to former teammate Colby Covington.

Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 would be lucrative for the former TUF winner to end his current contract on. The rematch could easily headline a pay-per-view.

#2. Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington

Colby Covington hasn't been linked to any upcoming UFC events. He is coming off a decisive win over former teammate Jorge Masvidal in March. Despite the win, the rivalry wasn't over as the two were involved in an altercation outside a restaurant in Miami, Florida.

The promotion could possibly book him to fight Diaz because of the buildup. Covington is someone that doesn't shy away from trash talk, which could lead to entertaining press conferences. With Diaz being a fan favorite and 'Chaos' usually booed by fans, it could lead to a lively atmosphere.

Both fighters are known for their durability, which could make a potential bout intriguing. Obviously, Covington would attempt the takedowns, but Diaz could be capable of submitting him should he find an opening on the ground.

#1. No.3-ranked UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has quickly ascended the UFC welterweight rankings. In less than two years in the promotion, he is already the No.3-ranked welterweight. What makes this ascension even more impressive is that he has fought at both welterweight and middleweight.

'Borz' proved he is a legitimate welterweight contender by defeating former title challenger Gilbert Burns. His durability was on full display as he managed to withstand 'Durinho's power.

Dana White even mentioned that he was interested in booking the Diaz fight:

"That's a fun fight, Khamzat is ranked number three in the world, him and Diaz would be fun."

Chimaev could gain a lot should he defeat Diaz as it would be another accomplished fighter on his resume. Perhaps Diaz could be more open to the fight now that 'Borz' is a bigger name in the sport.

