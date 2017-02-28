5 Logical challengers who could defeat Conor McGregor

Is Conor's time at the top coming to an end?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 13:39 IST

Can anyone stop McGregor?

If you ask any member of Conor McGregor's loyal fanbase, they would probably tell you that he's the best thing since sliced bread. Whilst that may not necessarily be true, he is indeed one of the most lethal MMA fighters of recent times and as such, he deserves some respect.

Whilst we are more than happy to provide that, we're also happy to think up potential opponents who could knock the guy off of his perch.

Because that's one of the great things about sport- there's always someone waiting around the corner. No matter how unstoppable or invincible we perceive an athlete to be, every dog has their day and it's extremely rare in mixed martial arts that you stay unbeaten for the entirety of your career.

Obviously, not everyone is going to agree with the selections on this list, but you should be considering a number of different factors when looking into the eventual downfall of Conor McGregor. It's not like he hasn't lost before, and as a result of that nobody can say that a Conor fight is a certainty going into it.

Well, they can, but they'd be wrong. With that said, let's take a look at five logical challengers who could defeat Conor McGregor.

#1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib is a monster

If you don't believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov has a serious chance of beating Conor McGregor then you're lying to yourself. The Russian is currently undefeated in the sport of mixed martial arts and has run through everyone the UFC has put in front of him.

With his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson on the horizon, it seems likely that he'll once again make his mark inside the Octagon.

Conor hits hard and he'd definitely be able to test Khabib, but if it goes to the ground then the Irishman would certainly be in a lot of trouble. Obviously, there's a lot dependent on that happening, but Nurmagomedov is a completely different animal when compared to anyone that Conor has faced before. The Notorious One should be very afraid indeed.

Onto a man who has recently returned to the UFC.