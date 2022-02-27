5 longest active win streaks in the UFC right now

Winning streaks are a great indicator of which UFC fighters are the cream of the crop in their respective weight classes. As a fighter continues to extend his/her string of successive victories, he/she gains a ton of notoriety, attention and confidence.

Anderson Silva, one of the greatest fighters of all time, put together a historic win streak upon joining the UFC in 2006. He went on a 16-fight winning streak comprising 14 finishes. His incredible run between 2006 and 2012 saw 'The Spider' cement his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

Some of the best fighters to ever grace the octagon have put together massive win streaks. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre ammassed 13-fight winning streaks during their time in their respective divisions. Jon Jones, arguably the greatest of all time, could have been riding a 17-fight winning streak if not for his second win against Daniel Cormier being overturned to a no-contest.

That said, here are the five longest active win streaks in the UFC right now.

#5. Valentina Shevchenko (8-fight win streak in the UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko has established herself as one of the best fighters in the world in recent years. The Kyrgyzstani phenom has enjoyed an incredible career so far. The lifelong martial artist is one of the most dominant champions in combat sports, having defended her flyweight title six times.

Shevchenko spent almost half her UFC career competing at 135 lbs before dropping down to the 125 lbs division. Despite clearly being undersized, ‘Bullet’ emerged as one of the best fighters in the bantamweight division, picking up wins over Holly Holm and Julianna Pena.

In fact, it was Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes who were the clear-cut best fighters in the division. The duo locked horns twice, with Nunes securing a unanimous decision victory in the first and a split-decision in the second. However, many believe Shevchenko should have come out on top in their second bout.

Shevchenko's second loss to Nunes came in 2017. She hasn't lost a fight since then and is currently riding an eight-fight win streak.

Her hugely impressive bantamweight run pre-dated the promotion’s flyweight division altogether. When the 125 lbs weight class was eventually created, she secured a title shot with a win over Priscila Cachoeira. She defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant title in 2018 and has been defending her title ever since.

