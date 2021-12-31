5 most exciting matchups for Dustin Poirier at welterweight

Following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier indicated he may be done fighting at lightweight. He stated that due to the grueling weight cut needed to make 155 lbs, it might be easier to motivate himself and move up to the welterweight division instead.

Dustin Poirier is one of the best lightweights on the planet. He is a former interim champion in the division but has now lost two fights for the undisputed title. A move up to welterweight would provide him with some fresh matchups that may be appealing to the veteran.

Some may question a move up in weight for Poirier given that he looked to be on course to becoming lightweight champion after the first round of his last fight. However, 'The Diamond' has been successful moving up a weight division in the past as he began his UFC career competing at featherweight.

While it currently seems like Poirier will take some time away from the sport after what was an understandably devastating loss, if he does choose to return at 170 lbs there are certainly a number of fun fights for him to take.

Here are the 5 most exciting matchups for Dustin Poirier in the welterweight division:

#5. Dustin Poirier vs. Stephen Thompson

Thompson's most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson could be the perfect opponent to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division. He has plenty of credentials at 170 lbs having challenged for the welterweight title on multiple occasions but has struggled in recent times, losing his last two fights.

These losses, to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, have likely ended the chances of Thompson re-entering the title picture any time soon. However, he is still a high-profile name and ranked No.7 in the division, meaning a win for Poirier in this matchup would immediately thrust him among the elite UFC welterweights.

The recent losses would not make this fight as exciting as in the past. However, 'Wonderboy' against 'The Diamond' would be an incredible fight at 170 lbs.

