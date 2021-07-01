5 most memorable interim title fights in UFC history

In a somewhat surprising move from the UFC, UFC 265 will now be headlined by a fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis – with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line.

Whether or not you like the UFC’s habit of introducing interim titles, it’s hard to deny that some of their interim title fights over the years have been stone cold classics.

Sure, becoming an interim UFC champion doesn’t mean as much to a fighter as becoming the undisputed champion, but it’s still a massive achievement. That means it’s no surprise that when an interim title is on the line, the fight for it is usually a war.

With that in mind, here are the five most memorable interim title fights in UFC history.

#5 Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira vs. Tim Sylvia – interim UFC heavyweight title, UFC 81

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira absorbed insane punishment during his fight with Tim Sylvia at UFC 81

Back in 2008, it was rare for the UFC to introduce interim titles, but they were forced to in this instance. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture decided to walk away from the promotion following a fall-out with management.

The promotion put together a mouth-watering clash between Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Tim Sylvia for the interim title. Not only did it sound like a great fight, but it also represented a dream match from the UFC’s old rivalry with PRIDE.

In the end, the fans were certainly not disappointed. Despite a reputation for some dull fights, Sylvia came out more aggressive than we’d seen him in a while, and took the fight to Nogueira on the feet.

But despite knocking him down in the first round, the Maine-iac couldn’t finish the tough Brazilian. Nogueira was used to being beaten and bloody from his PRIDE days, so taking shots from Sylvia was nothing new for him.

Indeed, when the third round came around, Minotauro managed to land a takedown on his larger foe. Moments later, the fight was over as he secured a tight guillotine choke that forced Sylvia to tap out.

Minotauro Nogueira vs. Tim Sylvia pic.twitter.com/JJ5wFeXd19 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 10, 2020

The fight stood with Nogueira’s classic wars against the likes of Mirko Cro Cop and Bob Sapp, and holds up today as one of the UFC’s greatest interim title fights.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham