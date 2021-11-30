5 memorable post-fight moments in the UFC

The UFC has blessed MMA fans with some incredible fights over the last two decades. Some of the promotion's biggest rivalries were kicked into high gear during a post-fight interaction.

Many UFC fighters have taken full advantage of the opportunity they had in their post-fight interview.

Fighters like Chael Sonnen and Nate Diaz have used their interviews to put the wheels in motion for a future bout. Sonnen received another title shot against Anderson Silva after speaking out in a post-fight interview. Diaz, on the other hand, ended up getting a lucrative fight with Conor McGregor.

The UFC have also had their fair share of chaotic moments post-fight and have been forced to take action. Sometimes post-fight interactions can go too far, causing some fans to compare it to those seen in pro wrestling.

All things considered, there's been more entertaining post-fight moments that will be remembered in a positive light than ones that've been negative. This list will look at 5 memorable post-fight moments in UFC history.

#5. GSP not impressed with Matt Hughes - UFC 63

Kicking off this list of memorable UFC post-fight moments is Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre disrespecting Matt Hughes in the octagon. St-Pierre is one of the greatest fighters of all-time and has earned a reputation as being one of the most respectful. However, there was one night that GSP wasn’t so respectful, which led to one of the most memorable post-fight exchanges.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA 11 years ago today, GSP dropped one of the most iconic & memorable promos in MMA history. "I am not impressed by your performance." 11 years ago today, GSP dropped one of the most iconic & memorable promos in MMA history. "I am not impressed by your performance." https://t.co/52UnPg3JHP

After successfully defending his UFC welterweight championship against BJ Penn at UFC 63, Hughes did his post-fight interview and mentioned St-Pierre. Hughes talked about GSP potentially being his next challenger, prompting the Canadian to enter the octagon.

GSP got the microphone from Joe Rogan and completely disrespected Hughes’ performance to his face before shaking his hand. He said:

“I’m very glad that you won that fight, Matt. But, I’m not impressed by your performance and I look forward to fight you in the near future.”

This was uncharacteristic for GSP and he later said in interviews that he was encouraged to promote their rematch. GSP went on to become the UFC welterweight champion after defeating Hughes by TKO at UFC 65.

