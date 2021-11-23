5 MMA fighters who follow the Bushido code in real life

MMA is a brazen and unforgiving sport. It is a display of incredible skill and athletics, as well as a test of the human spirit. However, one can’t deny the sport’s penchant for theatrics and the downright obscene, which has become all too common in the modern era of martial arts.

Fighters like Conor McGregor, Colby Covington and many more before them have popularized trash-talk and the art of fight promotion. The theatrics have become a part of the game and fighters understand that in order to make more money, more people have to be talking about them.

However, not all MMA fighters like to talk trash and disrespect their opponents. Some live by the Bushido code, the true way of martial arts.

Bushido or “the way of the warrior” is a moral and ethical code that originates from the time of the Samurai, which dictated the way one should act and behave. The Samurai were known to be honorable warriors, with values such as honor, honesty, loyalty, respect, mercy, courage and justice, among others.

These values and philosophies have carried on through to modern day martial arts, and there are some fighters today who live by it.

Here are five MMA fighters who follow the Bushido code in real life.

#5. Alain ‘The Panther’ Ngalani (MMA: 4-6, ONE Championship)

At first glance, Alain ‘The Panther’ Ngalani is one of the scariest fighters around. He’s an inch shy of being six feet tall, weighs 230 pounds and is ripped beyond belief. His neck is wider than the average man’s thighs. Furthermore, Ngalani is incredibly skilful and athletic as a fighter.

In MMA competition, he has four wins, with three knockouts to his name. Before that, Ngalani was a heavyweight kickboxing world champion known for his lethal striking. He now plies his trade in ONE Championship.

However, Ngalani is also one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet in ONE Championship. He’s soft-spoken and a genuine individual who exudes honor and respect. You’ll never catch Ngalani trash-talking any opponent and he’s usually positive and upbeat, even during fight week.

