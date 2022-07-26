5 MMA pioneers who should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

The UFC Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for MMA fighters who have spent their entire careers improving their skills and building a legacy. The Hall of Fame induction is seen as a token of recognition of what the fighter has done for the sport. The UFC created their Hall of Fame in 2003, with Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock being the first inductees.

Since 2003, many of the sport's pioneers have been inducted for their achievements in the sport. It's important for the promotion to recognize their long history and the fighters who laid the groundwork early on for the development of MMA as a sport. Although it's the promotion's Hall of Fame, fighters that haven't even fought in the UFC and contributors to the sport have also been inducted.

Notwithstanding, many MMA pioneers have been overlooked. Their achievements both in the promotion and elsewhere make their inductions long overdue. This list will look at five MMA pioneers that should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

#5. Lightweight MMA pioneer Jens Pulver

It's hard to believe that Jens Pulver is yet to receive a UFC Hall of Fame induction. His pivotal role in establishing the promotion's lightweight division also sparked interest for the lighter weight divisions. He made his UFC debut in 1999, when he fought Alfonso Alcarez to a draw at UFC 22.

'Lil Evil' made history at UFC 30 by defeating Caol Uno via unanimous decision to become the inaugural UFC lightweight champion. This was significant because the UFC was not known for their lighter divisions. Currently, the lightweight division is arguably the most exciting division in the UFC.

Pulver successfully defended the lightweight championship twice before his UFC departure. He returned in 2006, however, his second stint wasn't as eventful. The majority of 'Lil Evil's success came early in his career, but he still cemented a legacy worthy of the Hall of Fame.

#4. Women's MMA pioneer Gina Carano

Judging by the current number of female MMA fighters, it seems crazy that Dana White once said women would never fight in the UFC. Not only have women fought in the UFC, but their fights have gotten increasingly popular. Gina Carano was at the forefront of establishing women in MMA.

Carano is arguably the sport's first female star. Her career began in 2006, when she earned a first-round knockout victory against Leiticia Pestova. She fought the majority of her fights in Elite XC and Strikeforce.

After beginning her career with an unbeaten 7-0 record, she earned a title shot against then Strikeforce women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. 'Conviction' was defeated via first-round TKO and never competed after the event. She has since transitioned to an acting career and has featured in Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and The Mandalorian.

#3. Light heavyweight MMA pioneer Frank Shamrock

Theus 🏳️‍🌈 @DamienSorrow

*1X Interim King of Pancrase

*1X UFC Light Heavyweight Champion (First)

*1X Strikeforce Middleweight Champion (First)

*Fastest Knockout in Strikeforce History (0:20)

*1X WEC Light Heavyweight Champion

*Mixed Martial Arts Hall of Fame

#FrankShamrock #MMA #Legend Frank Shamrock*1X Interim King of Pancrase*1X UFC Light Heavyweight Champion (First)*1X Strikeforce Middleweight Champion (First)*Fastest Knockout in Strikeforce History (0:20)*1X WEC Light Heavyweight Champion*Mixed Martial Arts Hall of Fame Frank Shamrock *1X Interim King of Pancrase *1X UFC Light Heavyweight Champion (First) *1X Strikeforce Middleweight Champion (First)*Fastest Knockout in Strikeforce History (0:20)*1X WEC Light Heavyweight Champion*Mixed Martial Arts Hall of Fame #FrankShamrock #MMA #Legend https://t.co/xYuaDP65CO

Despite being retired from MMA for over a decade, Frank Shamrock's absence from the UFC Hall of Fame is still puzzling. He debuted in Pancrase in 1994 by defeating Bas Rutten via majority decision. But it wasn't until his UFC debut that he would come into his own and showcase what he was capable of.

Shamrock was a standout fighter from The Lion's Den and made his presence known in the UFC. He submitted Kevin Jackson in 16 seconds at UFC Japan to become the inaugural UFC light heavyweight champion. This was significant as it essentially got him out of his half-brother Ken's shadow.

Shamrock had 4 successful title defenses, capped off by his TKO win over Tito Ortiz at UFC 22. He continued to have success, adding to his already Hall of Fame caliber resume after his UFC departure. Shamrock also won the inaugural WEC Light Heavyweight Championship and the inaugural Strikeforce Middleweight Championship.

#2. Heavyweight MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko

William Hill @WilliamHill Fedor Emelianenko

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira

Randy Couture

Stipe Miocic



The greatest heavyweight in MMA history is _______.



#UFC252 Fedor EmelianenkoAntonio Rodrigo NogueiraRandy CoutureStipe MiocicThe greatest heavyweight in MMA history is _______. 🇷🇺 Fedor Emelianenko🇧🇷 Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira🇺🇸 Randy Couture🇺🇸 Stipe MiocicThe greatest heavyweight in MMA history is _______.#UFC252 https://t.co/P65lgDVNRC

There is no denying that Fedor Emelianenko is one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters of all-time. Not only was he dominant during his prime, but is arguably the greatest fighter to never compete in the UFC. Although he never competed in the octagon, 'The Last Emperor' was one of the most feared fighters of his time.

'The Last Emperor' had an aura around him whenever he made his walk-out to the ring in Pride FC. It's hard to deny that he was the best heavyweight during the 2000s, considering he defeated a number of former UFC champions.

Emelianenko's reign as Pride heavyweight champion lasted 1663 days. Some of the fighters he defeated during his tenure at Pride include 'Minotauro' Nogueira, Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman, and Mirko Cro Cop. He is currently competing in Bellator, where he is set to retire after his next fight.

Here's Emelianenko's superhuman recovery against Kevin Randleman:

#1. Middleweight MMA pioneer Anderson Silva

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Oct14.2006



14 years ago today,



Anderson Silva began his legendary reign as the UFC Middleweight Champion. Oct14.200614 years ago today,Anderson Silva began his legendary reign as the UFC Middleweight Champion. https://t.co/IofLdZmZwd

Although he will likely be inducted one day, it's quite surprising that Anderson Silva's career didn't warrant an immediate induction. His career began in 1997, and it was apparent that he had elite striking ability. After a stint at Pride FC, he fought in Cage Rage, where he became the middleweight champion.

'The Spider' joined the UFC in 2006 and became the most dominant middleweight fighter the sport had seen at that point. He made many fighters, including former UFC champions, look like amateurs. There was no answer to his unorthodox style. He was strong in the clinch and off his back. At times, he even baited his opponents with his hands down, before dropping them with a front-kick to the face.

MMA Gone Wild🥋 @mmagonewild Nobody hit flow state like Anderson Silva Nobody hit flow state like Anderson Silva https://t.co/x6eSOaUvlM

Silva's middleweight championship reign lasted 2457 days, during which he defended it on ten occasions. What made his reign even more impressive was that he also competed at light heavyweight to remain active and still found success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far