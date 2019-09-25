5 most exciting potential match-ups in the UFC Lightweight Division

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 25 Sep 2019, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

After decisive submission victories over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov sits tall on the lightweight throne in the UFC. Till date, he has yet to face more adversity than he did briefly in his fight against Poirier, with Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Rafael Dos Anjos, etc. all posing no threat to his superior grappling skills.

Looking past Nurmagomedov, the Lightweight division is undoubtedly the most exciting, stacked one in all of UFC. It's rightfully called a shark tank or a murderer's row, and no challenge that Khabib faces will be an easy one. The fact that he comes out looking as good as he does is a pure testament to him and his incredible life's worth of grappling skills.

There are quite a few exciting potential match-ups in the UFC right now, with Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone occupying the first five spots. Paul Felder is on the rise in the division as well, and is one big win away from entering the top 5, and two wins away from potentially getting a title shot.

But no fight will be an easy one, and these are the five fights we feel will be the most exciting in the Lightweight division right now.

#5. Paul Felder vs Dustin Poirier

Paul Felder

Paul Felder has openly stated that his next two preferred fights would either be Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier. While the Gaethje fight would be a good one, the Poirier one makes sense because The Diamond is just coming off a loss and can re-establish himself as a top 5 contender with a solid win over Felder.

There's a lot at stake for The Irish Dragon as a win over a former Interim Champion will be the biggest of his career and will instantly put him in the picture for a title shot. It's a fight that simply makes sense.

1 / 3 NEXT