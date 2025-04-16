5 oldest fighters on the UFC's active roster (updated 2025)

The UFC's roster is an ever-changing list of top fighters, and usually, it's dominated by younger athletes. There are, of course, exceptions, with a number of fighters on the roster over the age of 40.

The last time this subject was broached was in 2024, and since then, four of the five oldest fighters on the UFC's roster have departed.

So, with things changing and the roster in flux, surprisingly, no fighter under the age of 41 qualifies for this list.

Here are the five oldest fighters on the UFC's active roster.

#5. Cub Swanson - UFC featherweight contender (41 years, 5 months)

One of the few fighters from the WEC promotion to remain on the active UFC roster, Cub Swanson is the very definition of a grizzled veteran.

Once considered a blue-chip prospect in his early career, which dates back to his MMA debut in 2004, Swanson turned 41 years old last November. His overall record of 30-14 contains a total of 33 bouts fought under the Zuffa (now TKO) banner, and he's fought against legends such as Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

While he's never won or fought for a title in the UFC, he does hold a promotional record, for the most post-fight bonuses won as a 145 pounder with a total of 11. In fact, only three other fighters - Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza - have won more overall.

Entered into the Hall of Fame in 2022 for his wild 2016 brawl with Doo Ho Choi, it's likely that Swanson's active career won't last much longer.

He hinted at retirement following his most recent fight, a knockout win over Billy Quarantillo, but his decision has not been confirmed yet and as of the time of writing, he remains on the roster. Whether he can reach the age of 42 as part of the UFC, only time will tell.

#4. Jim Miller - UFC lightweight contender (41 years, 8 months)

This past weekend at UFC 314, Jim Miller extended his own UFC record for the most bouts in the octagon by competing in his 46th clash.

Unfortunately, the veteran was unable to extend his record for the most wins in the promotion (27), as he fell to young gun Chase Hooper via decision.

Only a fool would bet against 'A-10' claiming his 28th win in the future, though, even though he will turn 42 years old in August.

After all, Miller has been proving his doubters wrong for years, particularly when the suspicion is that he's finished at the top level.

Miller's peak probably came somewhere between 2009 and 2012, when he put together a win streak of seven bouts at one stage and beat the likes of Melvin Guillard and Charles Oliveira.

By 2016, he'd lost four of five bouts and looked washed up, but his poor showings ended up being explained by a battle with Lyme disease, and the New Jersey favorite was eventually able to return to winning ways.

A four-fight losing streak between 2017 and 2018 again saw him written off, but once again, Miller was able to regain his footing in the lightweight division.

Now, almost a decade later, the loss to Hooper was just his third in his last nine bouts.

Is Miller a first-ballot Hall of Famer? Those who only count title victories in such things would probably say no, but to most people, he'd definitely be a yes. With almost untouchable levels of longevity, it's easy to imagine 'A-10' remaining on this list for years to come.

#3. Jan Blachowicz - former UFC light-heavyweight champion (42 years, 2 months)

The only fighter on this list to ever hold a title in the UFC, former light-heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz turned 42 years old two months ago in February.

The Polish favorite then fought Carlos Ulberg a month later, falling to defeat. The loss was the second in a row for Blachowicz, but the fact that the win elevated Ulberg towards a potential title shot shows how respected the former champion is.

When he debuted back in 2014, the idea of Blachowicz lasting in the promotion for over a decade and somehow winning gold in the process felt like a bit of a pipe dream.

Sure, he looked excellent in his debut win - a TKO of Ilir Latifi - but four subsequent losses in his next five bouts seemed to expose him somewhat. At best, Blachowicz was a one-dimensional kickboxer with massive holes in his clinch and ground game.

In late 2017, though, after a few months away from action, something seemed to click. At the age of 34, he scored the first submission win of his UFC career over Devin Clark, and clear improvements in his weaker areas were clearly visible.

From there, the Polish star went on a tear. He won six of his next seven bouts and then upset Dominick Reyes to claim the vacant 205-pound title in 2020.

Blachowicz's reign didn't last too long, as he defeated middleweight champ Israel Adesanya before falling to Glover Teixeira. Since then, he's only won one more fight, beating Aleksandar Rakic, but his draw with current champ Magomed Ankalaev stands as a testament to his toughness and quality.

Essentially, despite his current patchy run, Blachowicz remains a high-level gatekeeper at 205 pounds, and based on that, it's possible that he could be with the promotion until he hits 45.

#2. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson - UFC welterweight contender (42 years, 2 months)

Older than Jan Blachowicz by a matter of 13 days, Stephen Thompson now has arguably the least fitting nickname in the UFC. After all, can it be right to call any 42-year-old 'Wonderboy'?

Regardless of his nickname, it's fair to say that the former welterweight title challenger's longevity is remarkable.

Thompson has now been with the promotion for 13 years, dating back to his octagon debut in 2012. Back then, it felt like 'Wonderboy' would be one of those flashy strikers who would score a few slick knockouts before quickly fading into obscurity.

The exact opposite has been the case, though. Unlike many fighters with a similar style, 'Wonderboy' was able to round out his skills, adding in strong takedown defense to go with his karate stylings.

The results of that were brilliant. Thompson scored incredible knockouts over foes like Johny Hendricks and Jake Ellenberger, but was equally impressive in gritty decision wins over Rory MacDonald and Jorge Masvidal.

Sure, it's arguable that he peaked in 2017, when he came inches away from beating Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title, but since then, he's still had plenty of success, beating Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque.

Right now, it feels like Thompson's remaining time is probably limited. He's lost four of his last five fights, and has been finished in his last two defeats.

However, still ranked at No.11 at 170 pounds, 'Wonderboy' remains a relevant fighter, and unless he chooses to hang up his gloves, he could remain with the promotion for a while yet.

#1. Vinc Pichel - UFC lightweight contender (42 years, 5 months)

The only fighter who was part of the 2024 edition of this list, lightweight veteran Vinc Pichel is now officially the oldest fighter in the UFC.

Since his appearance on that list, 'From Hell' has fought just once. He was defeated by Rafa Garcia last month, and with the result leaving him on a three-fight losing streak, it's a surprise that he hasn't been cut.

The fact that he remains on the roster shows how well respected he is by UFC brass, though, even though he's never been in title contention or reached the top fifteen.

Ever since his octagon debut in 2012, Pichel has been capable of pushing any opponent to their limits thanks to his impressive physical strength and grappling skills.

Before his 39th birthday, in fact, he'd only ever lost two bouts in the octagon, to Rustam Khabilov and Gregor Gillespie. Despite the fact that he's now suffered a further three defeats, those two fighters remain the only two to finish him, showing his excellent durability.

While his current losing streak means that his spot on the roster is absolutely in jeopardy, then, for now 'From Hell' remains the oldest fighter in the UFC - a fine achievement for this tough veteran.

