5 ONE Championship stars who could pass as variants in the MCU multiverse

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now out and fans of the MCU are all going crazy. This is definitely one of the most hyped films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date and it’s set to premiere in theaters across the world on May 6.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home flirted with the idea of bringing together several variants of the same superhero from different universes into one single movie, the follow-up to Doctor Strange is set to blow it all completely out of proportion.

With actors like Tom Cruise rumored to play Iron Man and John Krasinski as Reed Richards, as well as the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, fans could see a ton of superhero variants appear in this movie.

With that in mind, here are a handful of ONE Championship stars as superhero variants in the MCU.

#5. ONE Championship's Victoria Lee as MCU's Spider-Gwen

Even with a mask on, Victoria Lee (Right) can kick butts like Spider-Gwen (Left). [Photos: Comic Vine/ONE Championship]

MCU’s multiverse could open up an entire world of possibilities, including seeing Victoria Lee as a variant of Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman. The character was conceptualized in 2015 and has spawned multiple story arcs, including a big-screen debut in 2018’s Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

Lee’s physique can seamlessly transition the cartoon character to real life. Watching her fight will give you an idea of how she can also easily mimic Spider-Gwen’s combat movements.

Affectionately known as Spider-Gwen, the character’s universe saw Gwen Stacy being bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. As a result, Stacy moonlights as Spider-Woman while fulfilling her duties as a student.

For her part, Lee is an emerging MMA star who made her professional debut in the Circle last year. She is undefeated through her first three fights, stopping each of her opponents within two rounds. ‘The Phenom’ did all of this while juggling her responsibilities as she heads into her senior year of high school.

Fighting in the Circle is not exactly the same as having a secret identity, but like Spider-Gwen, Lee has to juggle two completely different lives – one where she hits the books, and another where she hits people.

