Brian 'T-City' Ortega has long been considered one of the best featherweight fighters in the world. Since joining the UFC in 2014, Ortega has finished top contenders on his way to a title-shot. Ortega's most impressive finishes include submission victories over Renato Moicano and Cub Swanson and a knockout victory over Frankie Edgar.

Even though Ortega is one of the best featherweights in the world, he has been unsuccessful in two title opportunities. Based on how the division is shaping up, it's unlikely that Ortega will receive another title shot anytime soon. After Ortega's recent loss to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, it may be time for him to assess his future at 145lbs.

Ortega is expected to be out-of-action for the next few months due to the eye injury he sustained against Volkanovski. Ortega should use the time to evaluate the landscape at 155lbs and return as a lightweight. The former title challenger has expressed interest in moving up in the past and should strongly consider it now. Here are 5 opponents for Brian Ortega at lightweight.

#5. Brian Ortega vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Kicking off this list is Rafael dos Anjos. The former UFC lightweight champion is a well-rounded fighter that has looked great since returning to the lightweight division. RDA returned to the lightweight division after back-to-back losses at welterweight and looked excellent.

Rafael dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder by split decision on a Fight Night card last November. Not only was dos Anjos successful in his lightweight return, he also returned to the top 10 of the division. He is currently the No.8-ranked UFC lightweight and would be a suitable opponent for Ortega's lightweight debut.

It'd be interesting to see how Ortega fares at a more comfortable weight. Against dos Anjos, Ortega would need to condition himself for the relentless pace of the former champion and high volume strikes.

Rafael dos Anjos has a proven track record at lightweight. Prior to losing his lightweight championship in 2016, he was on a 5-fight win streak. During the win-streak, dos Anjos' wins included Benson Henderson, Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

